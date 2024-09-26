“July 13th was a miraclehe might no longer be with us,” like that Melania Trumpin one rare interview granted to Fox News to promote the release of her book ‘Melania’, she revealed how she experienced the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, which occurred during Butler’s rally in Pennsylvania, in which lThe former president was slightly injured in one ear before being protected and dragged away by Secret Service agents.

“I ran to the television, went back and watched it. I didn’t see it live, but three minutes later,” she said of the moment the attacker fired the shots. “But when I saw it… No one knew what happened. Seeing him there on the ground, you didn’t really know what had happened“, added the first lady.

Melania then did not fail to refer to the fact that there are “many questions” still unanswered, when also speaking about the second attempted assassination of her husband in Palm Beach. “It’s interesting,” she said, “how it all fell silent in the mainstream media there were a few days of news about July 13th and then silence. So I have a lot of questions: what’s going on? This is not normal.”

The political and electoral tone became even stronger when the presidential candidate’s wife returned to denounce how “an invasion of privacy” the search carried out by the FBI in Mar a Lago’s residence to look for the secret documents that Trump had taken away from the White House. “It made me angry, an invasion of privacy, and the way in which it was done made me very angry surprise,” he said in the exclusive interview with Fox & Friends, complaining about the “unpleasant things that no one wants to see” and the fact that “people, I don’t even know who or how many, have looked through my things.”