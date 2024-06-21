It was Joe Biden who triggered the war in Ukraine, provoking the reaction of Vladimir Putin’s Russia to his promises made to Volodymyr Zelensky regarding entry into NATO. This is the accusation made against the American president by his predecessor, and challenger in the November presidential elections, Donald Trump.

“I’ve felt for 20 years that if Ukraine joins NATO, this would be a real problem for NATO. I’ve felt this for a long time and I believe this started the war,” Trump said, in a statement. interview on the All-In podcast. “Joe Biden is always saying the wrong things and one of them is that Ukraine will join NATO,” he continued, “when I heard that, I thought ‘this guy is going to start a war,'” he said again.

By contrast, Trump boasted that during his presidency there was no risk of Russian attacks on Ukraine, repeating, as he has done several times, that if he had remained in the White House “this would never have happened “.

“Russia would not have attacked Ukraine: as soon as I left, they started lining up at the border”continued the former president, underlining that at first he thought that by deploying troops, Vladimir Putin wanted to put himself in a position of strength to “negotiate”.

“But, suddenly, they attacked – Trump added – Biden said the opposite of what I think he should have said, the things he said and continues to say are crazy“. For the former president, in fact, the rhetoric on Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the presence of NATO troops in the territory of Kiev is “very provocative”. “Now I continue to constantly hear talk about the fact that Ukraine will join NATO and I feel that France wants to fight in Ukraine. Well, good luck to them,” Trump concluded to laughter from the interviewers.