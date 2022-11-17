For Bibiana, for these 11 years that have changed our lives.

President López Obrador likes Donald Trump, certainly better than Joe Biden. Not in vain did he wait until the last minute, already after the capture of the Capitol on January 6, the same as Vladimir Putin, to recognize Biden’s triumph. On Tuesday in his speech to announce his candidacy for 2024, Trump once again praised López Obrador for “having given him 28,000 soldiers for free to guard the border” and yesterday morning, President López Obrador said that Trump is ” a good person whom I respected.”

All this is very strange because few US presidents have had a more virulent anti-Mexican discourse, which was revealed again in the Mar A Lago speech, with his new candidacy, than Donald Trump. It is true that Trump’s agenda could focus on the immigration issue and Biden’s covers much more, from energy and the opiate crisis, to industrial reconversion, the conflict with China and Russia, in addition to migration itself. And it is also true that it seems that the López Obrador administration somehow underestimates the current White House, which he perhaps perceives as weak.

It would not have to, the electoral results of Tuesday of last week have made it clear that there has been a big loser in the midterm elections of the American Union and that loser is called Donald Trump.

His most important candidates were defeated, even a few hours before his speech on Tuesday, his defeat in Arizona was confirmed, he was unable to regain control of the Senate with his own to impose the denialist thesis of the results and electoral fraud, in his own right. party is questioned and the emerging figure, whom Trump has already begun to insult, is Ron de Santis, the governor of Florida, the only weighty Republican who won by a wide margin. Even before the second round to elect a senator in Georgia, which will be in December, the Republicans had asked Trump to postpone his announcement so as not to affect the chances of that party’s candidate (a fervent Trump supporter).

Biden is not a popular president like Barack Obama or Bill Clinton, and who knows if at 82 he will still be the ideal candidate for the Democrats for 2024, but he has achieved, due to the reaction to everything that Trumpism implies, a result election that allows them to maintain governability and control over basic issues, while the Republicans will have to assume during these two years the internal struggle to define their own future.

This situation allows and forces the White House and the Capitol (which will have little Republican control) to toughen positions in many areas that have an impact on the internal agenda. Issues such as fentanyl trafficking, energy, the environment, regional integration, security in general, and of course migration, will be key in the daily debate over the next two years.

And in many of these issues we do not have answers: in migration, as we have already said, the situation can become unsustainable without long-term strategies; In the area of ​​security, nothing indicates that we will have an improvement in the issues that interest our main trading partners: neither in fentanyl trafficking nor in the actions of organized crime groups in relation to human trafficking and indirectly in their territorial control in our country. These are real concerns that come from something that is not fully understood and therefore not used to our benefit.

Times have changed, if in the past the expansion of markets occurred from a global perspective, now it is clear that this freedom of markets stems from strong regional but not national enclaves. Mexico is part of a regional bloc, which may be one of the two most powerful in the world, with the United States and Canada. There is our strategic destination. That regional bloc will, in turn, have an important link with the European Union, which has understood that its energy dependence on Russia meant a cost that, as the invasion of Ukraine shows, is politically unfeasible.

China will seek to strengthen itself in the Pacific, in Africa and in Latin America, it is already doing so remarkably in many countries. But those are our economic rivals, our space is in North America. And that integration goes through many ways and channels, Democrats and Republicans, except for one: Donald Trump. It is the worst possible option.

The adviser

In 2014, José Luis Moyá Moyá, intended to be commissioner of the Federal Institute of Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (IFAI). However, when the senators asked him what he did, what he lived on, and what his last three jobs had been, Moyá confessed that he worked for officials who paid him outside, under false names, to ensure that there were no acts of corruption. , among companies interested in public tenders.

Finally, the Secretary of the Comptroller General in Mexico City, disqualified him between 2001 and 2007 for mismanagement before the Directorate of Regulations and Patrimonial Situation and the Secretary of Social Development, respectively. Since then he dedicated himself to “advising” some government providers who were interested in hitting their adversaries. He keeps doing it.