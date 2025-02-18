Trump and Putin envoys begin to negotiate on Ukraine without kyiv or EU

The United States and Russia begin to negotiate, face to face, on Ukraine. And they are doing it in Riad (Saudi Arabia) without representatives of Ukraine or the European Union.

The meeting of the delegations sent by the president of the USA, Donald Trump, and that of Russia, Vladimir Putin, are headed by their respective heads of diplomacy, Marco Rubio and Serguéi Lavrov. And it arrives after a telephone conversation of an hour and a half between Trump and Putin at the end of last week, which has raided the way for this Tuesday as a previous step to a summit between both heads of state.

The fact that Trump and Putin are addressing the resolution of the war in Ukraine without the presence at the table of any Ukrainian representative or the European Union has raised many ampoules, both in kyiv and in Brussels and the main European capitals. The image of the US and Russia negotiating security in Europe without European countries remembers the times after World War II, when Washington and Moscow distributed the areas of influence of the continent without the European contest.

One of the fundamental elements of the discussions has to do with the dispute over whether NATO borders must continue to progress to the east including Ukraine, which claims the Government of Volodimir Zelenski and what Moscow opposes.