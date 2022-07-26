He left sullen and with his fist raised, but this Tuesday he returned with a smile, acclaimed by his loyalists. Since the day half the world breathed a sigh of relief to see him board the Marine One helicopter, Donald Trump had not set foot in the country’s capital again. A year and a half later, the convention of the America First Institute think tank that has turned its nationalism into a political doctrine gave him the opportunity to return to the microphone in Washington DC.

He was surrounded by the same events with which he left. The commission investigating the January 6 insurrection ended the public hearing season on Thursday with the most devastating revelations: it is proven beyond any doubt that for more than three hours Trump did not lift a finger to stop the violence he had in checkmate the Capitol. That day four of his followers were killed and 140 officers were injured. In the following, five officers died of physical or emotional injuries (four committed suicide). Meanwhile, the commander in chief was watching television.

“Donald Trump lacked the courage to act,” President Joe Biden, who rarely talks about his predecessor, attacked him on Monday. “He cannot be pro-insurgency and pro-police at the same time,” he stoned in a speech to the Executive Conference of the National Organization of African-American Law Enforcement Agents.

Polls say the explosive public hearings have changed few minds – just 7% of Republicans now believe it was more serious than they thought, according to the Suffolk University poll for USA Today – but on Friday Rupert Murdoch’s group distanced themselves from the former president for the first time. “Trump’s silence is the most incriminating,” headlined the ‘New York Post’ in its editorial, a favorite of his followers. The newspaper remains unconvinced that Trump incited the violence that day, but believes that “in recent days it has become crystal clear that Trump did not lift a finger to stop the violence that followed,” even though he was the only that I could do it. “It was a silent provocation,” he concluded. “His sole focus of his that day was to find any means to prevent the peaceful transition of power, no matter what the damn consequences. There is no other explanation.”

Who expected an apology this Tuesday from the former president, is that he does not know him. Trump remains focused on regaining power and, according to all sources close to him, he has decided to run again in 2024. The only question is when he will announce it. The GOP barons want him to wait until after the midterm elections in November, as tradition dictates, but Trump is itching to regain the attention of the cameras. The tycoon believes that the sooner he announces it, the greater his advantage will be. And if the courts go for him in the middle of the campaign, he can always claim that it is a maneuver by the system to prevent him from returning to power.

The party apparatus fears that Trump’s return will change the course of the elections with which they hope to regain control of Congress. The terrain is conducive. With inflation hitting 40-year records, gas prices skyrocketing and Biden’s popularity among the lowest in history, the last thing they want is to change the focus of the conversation.

“Look forward”



For that, “to look forward instead of back”, former Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Washington yesterday on a very different plane, whom Trump blames for having had to leave power for not having prevented the certification of the electoral results. on January 6, 2021. “Hang Mike Pence!” the mob yelled as they searched for him through the halls of the Capitol. That day the members of his entourage saw death so close that they even said goodbye to their family and friends by radio.

There was almost as much anticipation for what Pence had to say as for what his boss would say, but if the latter continues to cling to the voter fraud theory, Pence just wants to return to the White House fully fledged. Both have crisscrossed the country, from Iowa to Arizona, campaigning unofficially long before announcing their candidacies. Pence evokes true conservatism, calls for the union of the party as a necessary formula to win the elections and takes credit for having appointed the more than 300 federal judges who, together with those of the Supreme Court, have made possible the end of the sentence that it protected abortion and the loss of other progressive freedoms.

“I don’t think that the president and I disagree on the agenda, only on the focus that we put on it,” he said conciliatory yesterday. “Elections are about the future, I won’t get stuck in the past,” he promised. That is left to Trump and the voters’ choice.