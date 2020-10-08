Anyone who thinks of America and wants to shudder must have a long story from the November issue of the monthly magazine “The Atlantic” read. It has been online since September 30 and is called “Civil War Is Here, Right Now”.

This is a quote from Stewart Rhodes, who founded a militant group in 2009 called “Oath Keepers”. It now has thousands of members, mostly from the American military and security apparatus.

The “Oath Keepers” are those who want to keep their oath to defend the fatherland against external and internal enemies. They believe illegal migrants and Muslims are weakening the nation.

For them, activists from “Black Lives Matter” are “Marxists”. The anti-racist protests in many cities, the arming of left groups, the demands for less money for the police, the anti-corona measures such as “lockdowns” or wearing masks – all of these point to an imminent civil war. Because they want to win him, the “Oath Keepers” have armed themselves heavily.

“Fraud and Manipulation”

US President Donald Trump leaves open whether he would accept an election defeat and guarantee a peaceful transfer of power. He says sentences like “We have to wait and see what happens.” Or he asserts that he wants to respect a “free and fair” election, but he does not say what constitutes a “free and fair” election. Instead, he constantly scents “fraud and manipulation”. The Democrats would only be able to win the election by stealing votes.

Groups like the “Oath Keepers” listen carefully to such sentences. You are pro Trump, his assumptions confirm your fears. That is why they are ready on election evening. For what? It is not very clear. But since August the FBI has been warning of escalations with a view to November 3rd.

Vice President Mike Pence could have made things clear in the debate with Kamala Harris. But he too evaded the question of the acceptance of a democratic election result. Trump would definitely be re-elected, he said, after all, the president is at the forefront of a major movement.

Theatrical self-productions

The ambiguity of Trump and Pence on this issue is the biggest scandal of the election campaign, which is not exactly poor in scandals. The painstakingly formulated call to militant groups to take action in the event of defeat is negligent, dangerous and a declaration of bankruptcy for American democracy. This cannot be played down by referring to a possible coquetry of Trump. Does he just want to provoke? Does he just want to radiate certainty of victory? Maybe, but he alone knows that. Not taking the President of the United States seriously on this matter is not an option for a democratic public.

If it is intentionally left open whether elections can lead to political change, the very essence of democracy, its raison d’etre, its identity, is at risk. Trump often successfully distracts from this with his theatrical self-presentations – currently in connection with his corona disease.

Everything can be argued about – climate change, the economy, the Supreme Court, anti-corona politics. But any dispute is pointless if the vote of the voters, whose right and duty it is to position themselves on the politics of their country, is ignored or ridiculed as irrelevant.

Pence refuses to accept democracy

The debate on the candidates for the vice presidency deserves only one headline: Pence refuses to accept democracy. But obviously the standards were shifted so massively during the Trump reign that there is hardly any distinction between small and large scandals. “Trump and Pence have done that many times,” they say.

That’s true. Four years ago, in the last TV duel with Hillary Clinton, Trump had also refused to recognize the election result in the event of a defeat. When asked by the moderator, the Republican candidate replied, “I’ll see this.”

Trump and pence fertilize the seeds of distrust. They promote conspiracy myths. And they increase the aggressiveness of their supporters when dealing with political rivals.

However, it would be wrong to predict a nationwide civil war in the event of a Trump defeat in just under four weeks. The subversive potential of extremist groups like “Proud Boys” or “Oath Keepers” is limited. The National Guard and the military, on the other hand, are firmly anchored in democracy and would, if necessary, escort a stubborn president out of the White House against his will.

Whoever votes for Trump wants power and rebels against the zeitgeist: increasing religious disregard, globalization, immigration, cultural liberality. It’s probably one last, desperate rebellion. It will be all the more important that a defeat is neither viewed as a shame nor as a humiliation. So that the rift that runs through the country doesn’t get any deeper.