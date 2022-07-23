AG Saturday, July 23, 2022, 8:27 p.m.



Donald Trump and his former vice president, Mike Pence, two likely Republican candidates in the 2024 US presidential election, held clashing rallies in Arizona on Friday. The two have intensified their rivalry since Pence refused to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

On Friday afternoon, early yesterday in Spain, they went to Arizona to support rival candidates in the Republican primaries for the elections for governor of this state in the southwestern United States.

In Arizona, where Trump narrowly lost in 2020, the former Republican president supports Kari Lake as a gubernatorial candidate. The former president focused his speech on immigration, a major issue in the campaign in a territory with a long border with Mexico.

For his part, Pence made stops in Phoenix and southern Arizona to support gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, a more traditional Republican who also has the backing of the current governor of that state. Pence, under Trump’s attacks, has positioned himself as a religious and principled conservative, but has declined to confront the former president directly in his interventions, although during the rally he condemned Trump’s fixation on the 2020 elections. .