Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday morning that he was stepping back and refusing to run for re-election as US president just 107 days before the November election did not come as a surprise to the country, or to his political enemies either. The Republican wing was quick to mobilise, demanding even more: if Biden is not fit to run for office, according to them, he should not continue to be president of the United States either.

One of the first to speak was the former president and now officially Republican candidate, Donald Trump. your social network Truth And in front of his 7.4 million followers he has launched a message as harsh as usual. “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and he is certainly not fit to serve, and never was! He only became President because of lies, fake news, and by not leaving his basement,” Trump began. “Everyone around him, including his doctor and the media, knew he was not fit to be President, and he has not been. And now, look what he has done to our Country, with millions of people crossing our border, unchecked and unverified, many of them from prisons, mental institutions, and a record number of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly,” he wrote, ending with his already classic battle cry “Make America Great Again!”Let’s Make America Great Again!

Following that message, the Republican continued to publish another one in the same aggressive tone on his social network. “The corrupt Joe Biden is the worst president, by far, in the history of our nation,” he continued. in Truth“He has done everything he can to destroy our country, from our southern border to energy dominance, national security, international standing, and so much more. He was annihilated in an earth-shaking debate, and now the corrupt, radical Democrats are throwing him overboard. He was unfit to serve from the start, but the people around him lied to America about his complete and total mental, physical, and cognitive insanity. Whoever the left puts in place now will be more of the same.”

Trump was officially chosen as the Republican candidate last week during the party convention held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It was there that he also announced who would be his vice president, Ohio Senator JD Vance. This Sunday, Vance also spoke out to, once again, demand that Biden leave not only the race but the White House. a message on your profile from X (formerly Twitter), with 1.4 million followers, and in a much more moderate tone than his running mate, he wrote: “If Joe Biden ends his re-election campaign, how can he justify remaining president? Not running for re-election would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden being mentally unfit to serve as commander in chief. There is no middle ground.” No medical team, nor Biden himself, have made public that he is not fit to govern.

Vance also attacked Kamala Harris in another message. “Joe Biden has been the worst president I have ever seen in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been by his side every step of the way. For the past four years, she has co-signed Biden’s open border and green scam policies, which have driven up housing and food prices. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden’s mental capacity, sinking the nation with a president who can’t do the job,” he says, before adding: “President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever is at the head of the Democratic ticket. Go ahead.”

Although the White House is currently in the hands of Democrats, there are Republicans with great power, such as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. And he, again, has also asked Joe Biden to leave the Oval Office. In a long message from X, The Republican argues that this is “an unprecedented juncture in American history” and believes that “the Democratic Party forced the Democratic nominee out of the polls, just over 100 days before the election.” “Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who elected Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president, the self-proclaimed party of democracy has demonstrated exactly the opposite. The party’s prospects are no better now under Vice President Kamala Harris, co-responsible for the Biden Administration’s disastrous policy failures. As second-in-command and completely inept border czar, Harris has been a happy accomplice not only to the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also to the greatest political cover-up in American history. She has known for as long as anyone of her inability [de Biden] to serve,” he writes in harsh words.

“Regardless of the chaos that reigns in the current White House,” Johnson continues, “our adversaries around the world must be reminded that the American Congress, military, and people are fully prepared and committed to defending our interests at home and abroad.” This is when he states that “if Joe Biden is unfit to run for President, he is also unfit to serve: “He must resign from office immediately. November 5 cannot come soon enough.”

