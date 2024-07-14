Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:15 PM
The microphone on the lectern where the former US president was speaking when the volley of gunfire began at Butler’s rally was left open to record historic audio.
– Look… Oh! (Trump puts his hand to his right ear).
– Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!
Three officers rush to protect the Republican candidate.
– The shooter is down. The shooter is down. Can we move? We’re safe, we’re safe. Let’s move.
But the tycoon is dragging his feet.
– Let me find my shoes, let me find my shoes.
– Your head is bloody, hold on. We have to go.
– Wait, wait. (Trump raises his fist.) Fight, fight, fight!
The audience responds excitedly:
– USA, USA, USA!
