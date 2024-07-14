Sunday, July 14, 2024, 11:15 PM











The microphone on the lectern where the former US president was speaking when the volley of gunfire began at Butler’s rally was left open to record historic audio.

– Look… Oh! (Trump puts his hand to his right ear).

– Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground! Get on the ground!

Three officers rush to protect the Republican candidate.

– The shooter is down. The shooter is down. Can we move? We’re safe, we’re safe. Let’s move.

But the tycoon is dragging his feet.

– Let me find my shoes, let me find my shoes.

– Your head is bloody, hold on. We have to go.

– Wait, wait. (Trump raises his fist.) Fight, fight, fight!

The audience responds excitedly:

– USA, USA, USA!