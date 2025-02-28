Donald Trump has returned to the load in the commercial war. The president of the United States said Thursday that The tariffs announced to Canada and Mexico will be advanced and will take effect next Tuesday, March 4earlier than expected (which was April 2). Also that same day, China will begin to apply an additional 10%tariff, Trump said.

The contradictory messages sent by the president of the White House are having its impact on the Variable Income. This Friday, Europe’s futures point to a generalized red day in the continent and the first Eurostoxx negotiations point to a fall of more than 1% in the index. The rest of the old continent setbacks would not reach this figure.

On the other side of the puddle, however, after the hangover caused by the results of NVIDIA (the Nasdaq 100 came to give up about 3% this Thursday and the S&P 500 more than 1.5%), investors return to buy US Variable and Variable Income Wall Street futures are dye green. However, revaluation are light and barely reach 0.1% in all cases.

An explosive combination. The advancement of the application of Trump tariffs to China, Canada and Mexico along with the results of Nvidia (which are being one of the catalysts or detractors of the market in recent years) made it back to the North American market.

So much so that, at the technical level, the S&P 500 lost the support that from Ecotrader, Joan Cabrero, advisor of the portal, had been pointing out: the 5,908 points. The expert explains that the assignment of this area invites “to reduce exposure to the North American market since in such a case a clear double -ceiling -shaped pattern of the form of double roof would be confirmed.” This pattern in the main index of Wall Street has opened the door to additional falls of almost 3% that can take the selective to the 5,700 points.

However, Cabrero warns that to buy American bag again Wait for a new “earthquake” like the one that occurred last August: “Which would be to see a fall at 18.750-19,000 points. Before that I would only ask me if there is a fall towards the Trump hole support, which in the case of Nasdaq 100 is the 20,000-20.200 points.”

Fixed income and currencies

February is practically concluded and the American bonus puts the final touch to this second month of the year leaving good news to its investors. The one known as T-Note continues to extend its minimums of the year and Its profitability is already at 4.22%.

The latter, US debt 10 years has lived one of the best weeks of this year and has reduced its profitability 17 basic points. This means leaving Investor profits of 1.4% in the last five days. In the year, the profits left by the paper touch 2.8%.

The American bonus has also registered one of the best behaviors of the week in the world fixed income market. In the old continent, purchases have also been imposed, experiencing the debts of France, Italy, Spain and Germany the setbacks in their most remarkable profitability of 8.4, 7.3, 6.6 and 6.3 points respectively.

In the currency market, the dollar is imposed on the euro for the second consecutive week: it is noted a 0.7% rise and recovers 0.963 euros per dollar. In February, however, the euro continues to take the advantage and the dollar yields 0.2% in the month compared to the eurozone currency.