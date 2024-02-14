Could Donald Trump really leave NATO? If the tycoon wins the elections in November 2024 and becomes president, could he really take the United States out of the Alliance? The questions are topical after the latest outings of the former president, who reiterated his hostility towards countries that do not contribute adequately to the common defense. Basically, according to Trump, anyone who doesn't pay deserves to be attacked by Vladimir Putin's Russia.

The scenery

To leave NATO, Donald Trump as new president would have to notify his own government of his intention to leave the Atlantic Alliance of which the United States has been the prime mover for 75 years. In fact, Article 13 of the Atlantic Treaty, signed on 4 April 1949 in Washington, provides for this: any member who wants to leave NATO is required to signal their intention with a “notification of denunciation” delivered to the United States, as custodian state of the Treaty. The actual release would take place the following year.

“After twenty years after the entry into force of the Treaty, a Party may cease to be a member one year after its notification of denunciation has been deposited with the Government of the United States of America, which shall inform the Governments of the other Parties of the filing of any notification of complaint”, reads Article 13 which has so far never been invoked by any member country, although it has been taken into consideration by several countries.

There is the case of France, which in 1966, with Charles de Gaulle, decided to leave the NATO military command in order to be able to continue its own defense program independent of other states, maintaining autonomy in the choices of the nuclear program. In 2009, with Nicolas Sarkozy as president and with the approval of Parliament, France returned to the integrated command.

NATO, USA and the anti-Trump law

The fear that with a new presidential election Trump might go through with the threat – floated during his first term – of abandoning the Atlantic Alliance is not new. Relaunched on both sides of the Atlantic, the fear in recent months has pushed the American Congress to approve, in a bipartisan manner, an ad hoc law.

The law, signed by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Marco Rubio, was approved last December: it prevents any president without “the advice and consent of the Senate or an act of Congress from suspending, terminating or withdrawing the United States from 'Atlantic Alliance'. The law, which the two senators had already presented in 2018 when Trump was president without managing to get it approved, was signed by the current president Joe Biden.

After Trump's recent statements, Rubio however stated that he does not believe that with his recent statements Trump wanted to indicate his intention to leave NATO: “It is not as I read in the statements”, he stated, recalling that the tycoon “does not he speaks like a traditional politician.”

In Trump's election program there is only a vague reference to NATO, which remains open to interpretation: “We must finish the process we began under my administration of fundamental reassessment of NATO's purpose and mission.” But Trump's history speaks for itself: in 2000, when the idea of ​​the presidency was still distant, the tycoon wrote that leaving NATO “would save millions of dollars a year: maintaining troops in Europe has enormous costs and clearly These funds could be used in a better way.”

Arrived at the White House, Trump has argued constantly with NATO allies for four years – coming close to announcing the US exit at the 2018 Brussels summit, former members of his administration revealed to CNN – accusing them of not spending enough on defense and pushing them to reach the target of 2% of Pil, accusing them of relying too much on US resources.

Not only, Trump also questioned the key principles of the Alliance, starting from Article 5 which establishes collective defense, openly asking why the United States should intervene in defense of Montenegro, which joined NATO in 2019, “a small state, with a strong and aggressive population”. And forgetting that in the history of NATO so far, Article 5 has been invoked only once, precisely in defense of the United States after the September 11 attacks.