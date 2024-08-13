Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 08:16











Business magnate Elon Musk and Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, spoke on the X network about illegal immigration, comparing it to a “zombie apocalypse,” and the performance of Democratic President Joe Biden, in a dialogue whose start was delayed by a “massive” cyberattack on the platform.

What had been billed as a “no-holds-barred” conversation started more than half an hour late, leaving many users unable to listen to it live, an embarrassing setback.

Musk blamed the delay on a “massive DDOS attack,” a type of cyberattack known as a denial of service attack that exceeds the site’s response capacity.

The exchange was finally able to begin shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time. Ten minutes later, the chat had more than a million participants on Trump’s X account.

“This massive attack illustrates the opposition of many people to simply listening to what President Trump has to say,” the tycoon said.

The Great Deportation



In his exchange with Musk, Trump lashed out at illegal immigration by once again promising “the largest deportation in U.S. history” amid false claims that the massive influx of migrants under the Biden administration has increased crime.

The Republican also used the interview to speculate about a missile defense system based on one currently used by Israel.

Climate change was also part of the exchange between the two billionaires. “The biggest threat is not global warming, when the ocean will rise by an eighth of an inch in the next 400 years,” said the Republican candidate. “It’s nuclear warming, because we now have five countries that have significant nuclear power,” explained Trump.

The former president was banned from Twitter after thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, but Musk reinstated him when he bought and rebranded the platform the following year.

Until now, Trump had not taken control of his former favorite communication channel and continued to use his own platform, Truth Social, for his daily posts.

But a flurry of messages on Monday, including campaign videos and promotion of the interview, signaled a return to X for the presidential hopeful, who is trying to relaunch his campaign after Democrat Kamala Harris entered the race following President Biden’s withdrawal.

I used to vote for Democrats



Elon Musk, who said he used to vote Democrat, has decided to support Trump since the former president was assassinated during a rally last month.

Musk, who is considered the richest person in the world by Forbe magazine, has emerged as a leading voice in American politics but is accused of turning X into a megaphone for right-wing conspiracy theories after buying it.

Musk is one of the Democrats’ staunchest critics, using his more than 194 million followers on Twitter to attack liberal efforts at diversity and inclusion, as well as constantly targeting the White House’s handling of the border with Mexico.

A few hours before Monday’s interview, European Commissioner for Digital Affairs Thierry Breton warned Musk by sending him a letter reminding him of his moderation obligations.

In a provocative message, X’s owner responded with an insulting meme, saying that he would never dare to publish something “so rude and irresponsible.”

The European Union “should mind its own business and not try to interfere in the US presidential election,” added Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman.