Before the growing scrutiny on the influence of Elon Musk in his administration, President Donald Trump made an unusual decision: to grant an interview in Fox News with the South African businessman, whom he described as “The smartest person” who has known. … The conversation, led by his friend and presenter Sean Hannity, marked a milestone in the relationship between the two, consolidating the proximity that has aroused concerns in political and business circles.

Trump, usually reluctant to share prominence in interviews, has reserved this type of joint appearances for counted occasions, usually with his vice president. However, this time he chose to sit next to Musk, in a gesture of Absolute support. The presence of the tycoon, whose power has expanded in strategic sectors under the new administration, has fueled the debate on the role of large corporations in government decisions.

Donald Trump, ready for Elon Musk to acquire Tiktok “if he wanted to buy it”

«Elon Musk is much more than a visionary in technology, much more. He is an exceptional leader, someone who makes things happen, ”Trump said during the interview. Then, in a jocular tone, he added: “He has one hundred geniuses to dress as horrible as he, very young, but incredibly bright.” The president stressed that all of them have a high intellectual coefficient and a unique capacity for innovation.

More than for its statements, the interview caught the attention for its staging: the president of the United States and the richest man in the world, sitting in the White House, praising each other while defending their vision of the country. Musk, appointed by Trump at the head of the newly created government efficiency department, occupies the position without receiving salary or having been confirmed by the Senate, an unusual fact for a position of influence within the government.

“He is a great person,” Trump insisted. “Young people, especially the smartest, admire it deeply.”

When asked about a possible conflict of interest – Musk is still in charge of companies such as Tesla and Spacexwhich depend on federal regulations and contracts – Trump minimized concerns. «He knows what he has to do. It will not be involved in decisions that can generate problems, ”he said, without detailing whether there will be mechanisms to prevent the entrepreneur from benefiting from their proximity to power.

Musk has become the main target of Democratic criticisms, which describe him as a “President in the shadow” in an attempt to belittle Trump’s authority. The president, however, said in the interview that this strategy is not surprised. “They want to divide us, but they won’t achieve it, because I know exactly what they are doing,” he said.

Trump also pointed out that the greatest resistance to his cutting plans comes from the bureaucratic apparatus, which he accused of being politically aligned against him. According to the president, 92% of federal officials voted for Kamala Harris, which, in his opinion, makes it difficult to implement their policies.

«What we are really trying here is to restore the will of the people through the presidency. And what we find is a non -elected bureaucracy that is relentlessly opposed to the president and his cabinet, ”Musk denounced.

Last week, Musk accompanied Trump in the Oval Office at an impromptu conference, where he defended his measures and acknowledged that his ambitious cutting plan may require adjustments.