Melania Trump next to her husband Donald on stage at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. At the end of the very long speech by the candidate for the presidency of the United States, the former first lady appears on stage and surprises her husband, judging by the reaction. Melania’s appearance becomes a topic of discussion on social media, especially on X. Some people underline the importance of her presence, at an event in which she did not speak at the microphone unlike many members of the family, and some focus on a detail.

“Melania avoids her husband’s kiss”, many write, analyzing the movements of the former first lady ‘al VAR’, who would ‘get away’ with a kiss on the cheek and a hug.