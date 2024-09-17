Trump Jr. and Kennedy Jr. Call on US to Negotiate with Russia

The United States must negotiate with Russia and help end the conflict in Ukraine to prevent it from escalating into a global nuclear threat, Donald Trump Jr., son of presidential candidate Donald Trump, and former independent contender Robert Kennedy Jr. wrote in an article for the newspaper The Hill.

“It is high time to de-escalate this conflict. It is more important than any political issues our country is debating. Nuclear war would mean the end of civilization as we know it, maybe even the end of the human species,” the politicians said.

They also stressed that by the time of Trump’s hypothetical election victory and inauguration “it may be too late.” In this regard, they called on the current US leader Joe Biden and the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris to help end the fighting as soon as possible.

Earlier, Trump’s candidate for US Vice President J.D. Vance described how he sees the former head of the White House’s plan to end the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, the politician will tell representatives of Russia, Ukraine and Europe that they must figure out what a peaceful settlement will look like and what provisions it includes.