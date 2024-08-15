JD Vance and Tim Walz’s duel will be hosted by “CBS News”; the Republican has challenged the Democrat to a 2nd fight

US vice presidential candidates JD Vance (Republican) and Tim Walz (Democrat) have agreed to participate in the debate hosted by CBS News on October 1. Vance is on former President Donald Trump’s ticket. Walz is the No. 2 running mate for current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vance accepted the invitation on Thursday (Aug. 15, 2024) in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The candidate took the opportunity to invite Walz to another debate, on September 18 at CNN. The Democrat has not yet responded to the invitation.

In the United States, debates between vice presidents are common. CBS News also offered September 17, September 24, and October 8 as options for the debate.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who will compete for the White House on November 5, will do the 1st debate on September 10th.

Read JD Vance’s post: