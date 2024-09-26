Surveys among voters in the United States show that the economy and controlling inflation are among the main concerns when choosing a candidate for the presidential election on November 5, in which Republican Donald Trump will face Democrat Kamala Harris.

Although the United States economy is growing, job creation has slowed down in recent months and inflation was a major problem during the administration of Joe Biden, of whom Kamala is vice-president.

In January 2021, when the Democrat assumed the presidency, inflation accumulated in 12 months in the country was 1.4%. However, the indicator increased, which forced the Fed, the American central bank, to promote interest rate hikes. In June 2022, inflation peaked at 9.1%.

In August this year, the indicator was already much lower, at 2.5%, the fifth consecutive drop, but still a little higher for a country accustomed to annual inflation of around 2%. Last week, the Fed cut interest rates by half a point, the first cut since 2020.

While Trump proposes tax cuts, Kamala presented a more interventionist economic plan, marking differences that have been deepening between the two major American parties.

A frequent critic of the migration of American industries to other countries, Trump said that, if elected, he would impose tariffs of 10% to 20% on imported products, which would reach 60% for imports from China. To reduce prices, the Republican also promised to expand concessions for oil extraction.

Trump intends to make permanent the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, adopted during his first administration (2017-2021) and which expires next year, which would maintain the highest tax bracket applied to individuals at 37% (previously, it was 39 .6%).

Other cuts the Republican plans to implement would be lowering the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% for companies that manufacture products within the United States and ending taxes on Social Security benefits for seniors. Both he and Kamala have promised to end taxation on tips.

To reduce the waste of state resources, Trump plans to create a government efficiency commission, whose president would be billionaire Elon Musk.

Among Kamala’s proposals are a new child tax credit of up to US$6,000 (about R$33,000) for families with babies, cutting taxes for families with children and reducing the costs of prescription medications.

Kamala also talked about building 3 million new housing units in four years and a tax incentive for builders who make homes for first-time buyers.

In the housing area, she also proposed imposing limits on the purchase of properties in large quantities by investors, with the aim of reducing rental values.

The Democrat also suggested a federal ban on “abusive prices” for food, for which “severe penalties” would be imposed on companies that violate established limits.

Other proposals from Kamala are tax credits for American industries to retool or rebuild existing factories and expand hiring, as well as investments in industries that, according to her, “will define the next century”, such as aerospace, Artificial Intelligence and clean energy.

Criticism of Kamala and Trump’s plans

The economic plans of the two presidential candidates have been the target of criticism. In June, a group of 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists released a letter claiming that Trump’s proposals could lead to a further escalation of inflation.

“Many Americans are worried about inflation, which has fallen remarkably quickly. There is a justified concern that Donald Trump will once again drive this inflation with his fiscally irresponsible budgets,” the economists wrote.

As for Kamala, even the progressive newspaper The Washington Post criticized her proposals in an editorial. “Unfortunately, instead of presenting a substantial plan, she wasted her moment with populist tricks,” he said.

EJ Antoni, an economist at the conservative Heritage Foundation, was especially critical of the Democrat’s proposal to control food prices.

“It’s absolutely insane, but I guess we shouldn’t be surprised because, let’s face it, [Kamala] is Marxist, and his policies will introduce here exactly the same effects that Marxist policies have generated elsewhere,” he said, in an interview with Fox News.