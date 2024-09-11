Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

On Tuesday night (10), Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced each other in one of the most anticipated debates of the current US presidential campaign. The confrontation, broadcast by the network ABC Newsmarked the first face-to-face meeting between the main candidates for the White House, at a time when polls indicate a technical tie between the Republican and the Democrat.

Early in the debate, Kamala Harris directly attacked Donald Trump by linking him to the document called “Project 2025,” a 922-page conservative plan that outlines a series of policies that could be adopted in a possible Republican administration. Trump denied involvement with the document and defended himself by saying that “everyone knows I’m an open book.”

The Republican has taken a combative stance, accusing Harris of being a “Marxist.” In his remarks, Trump has linked Harris to the political ideas of her father, Donald J. Harris, a retired economist who was a professor at Stanford University.

“It would be the end of our country. Everyone knows she’s a Marxist. Her father was a Marxist economics professor and he taught her well,” Trump said, associating his opponent with a socialist agenda.

Kamala Harris, in turn, harshly criticized Trump’s policies, with a special focus on social issues and abortion. She called the Republican’s positions on abortion “an insult to women,” highlighting the “negative impact” that, according to her, Trump’s measures would have on the lives of American women.

Harris, making a strong case for abortion, said it was Trump who appointed the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and gave the states back control over the issue.

“You don’t have to abandon your faith to understand that the government, and Donald Trump certainly, shouldn’t tell a woman what to do with her body,” the Democratic candidate declared.

Trump, in turn, reaffirmed his position that abortion in the US should be decided at the state level and accused Democrats of being radical in their policies on the issue. He went further and directed his words directly at Kamala’s vice presidential candidate, Tim Walz, accusing him of supporting abortion up to 9 months, something that the Republican described as an execution after birth, an accusation that Harris promptly repudiated.

Trump also defended his support for a ban on abortions after six weeks, currently under debate in Florida.

At other points in the debate, Trump did not hold back on criticizing Harris’ performance in government, stating that if the Democrat becomes president, the United States would become “Venezuela on steroids.”

“She is destroying this country, and if she becomes president, this country will have no chance of success, it will end up being Venezuela on steroids,” the Republican said.

The former president also attacked Harris’s economic policies, saying she has no real plan for the country and has copied President Joe Biden’s ideas.

“She doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan, and it’s like four sentences that say, ‘Oh, we’re going to try to cut taxes.’ That’s not a plan,” Trump quipped.

Harris, in turn, highlighted her proposals to support families and small businesses, in addition to criticizing Trump for proposing tax cuts that, according to her, only benefit “millionaires and large corporations.”