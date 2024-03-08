Former US President Donald Trump posted bail of $91.63 million to be able to appeal against the sentence pronounced against him in the defamation case of the writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump's bail notice and appeal were filed today in federal court in New York, CNN reports.

In January, a federal jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to the writer for denying his sexual assault allegation, claiming Carroll wasn't his type and accusing her of making up all to increase the sales of his book. The case dates back to the legal appeal that the journalist filed in 2019 before a state court against the former president.