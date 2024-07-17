L’Iran ‘rejects allegations’ of Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump. For Tehran it is a question of “statements with hostile political aims and intentions”. The Islamic Republic, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in statements reported by local media, “strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump.” This is “unfounded accusations“, the Iranian mission to the UN said.

The alleged plot was revealed by CNN, according to which the US Secret Service had increased security around the former president for this reason. The US authorities learned about it in recent weeks. The news was released a few days after the attack on Trump on Saturday, July 13, when he was wounded in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

But there is no indication that the 20-year-old sniper is connected to the plot, the sources said.

The existence of a threat from a hostile foreign intelligence agency — and the increased security for Trump — raises new questions about the security breaches at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally and how a 20-year-old gained access to a nearby rooftop to fire the shots that wounded the former president. A U.S. national security official said the Secret Service and Trump campaign were briefed on the threat before Saturday’s rally.

“The Secret Service has learned of the evolving threat,” a source told CNN. “The National Security Council and the Secret Service have been in high-level discussions to ensure that monitoring continues. The Secret Service has shared that information,” and “the Trump campaign has been made aware of an evolving threat.

Why Trump is in Iran’s crosshairs

“As we have said repeatedly, we have been monitoring Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration,” NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “These threats stem from Iran’s desire to retaliate for the killing of Qassem Soleimani,” the Revolutionary Guards general killed on January 3, 2020. “We view this as a national security and national security matter of the highest priority.”

But a spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said that “from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani. Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice.”