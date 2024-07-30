The 2024 Paris Olympics unite Donald Trump, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan. All together against the opening ceremony of the Games. The former US president has taken a stand against the ‘blasphemous’ show. The White House candidate has The drag queens’ performance in the ‘Last Supper’ pose was particularly targeted. “It actually seemed to me that the opening ceremony was a shame. I mean, you can do certain things, but it seemed terrible to me,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News in which he described himself as “very open-minded.”

And for once, Trump agreed with Iran. The ceremony was an “insult” to Jesus Christ and “holy figures of divine religions,” Khamenei said. “Respect for Jesus Christ is an indisputable and definitive issue for Muslims. We condemn these insults directed at holy figures of divine religions, including Jesus Christ,” Khamenei’s X account read. Muslims recognize Jesus as a prophet.

Erdogan also spoke out on the issue. The Turkish president condemned the “immorality” of the ceremony, announcing a telephone conversation with Pope Francis on the issue. “I will call the Pope as soon as possible to share with him the immorality committed against the Christian world and against all Christians. The Olympic Games have been used as an instrument of perversion that corrupts human nature,” Erdogan said during a meeting of his party AKP, according to Turkish press reports.

The idea of ​​the ‘reconstruction’ of Leonardo’s painting had already sparked controversy and protests and had therefore been the subject of an apology by the organizers. “It is clear that our intention was not to disrespect any religious group. On the contrary, our intention was to show tolerance and communion. If people felt offended, we apologize,” said Anne Descamps, director of communication for Paris 2024.

The ceremony was also contested by French bishops, who denounced “the mockery of Christianity”, but also by many politicians, not only in France.

On debate with Harris

Trump didn’t fully clarify his intentions for a possible pre-election debate with his new opponent, Kamala Harris. “I want to have a debate. But I can also say this. Everybody knows who I am. And now people know who she is,” the former president said, then insisted, “The answer is yes, I will probably end up having a debate,” before clarifying that any debate must be held before early voting begins, and then concluding, “The answer is yes, but I can also say I will not.”

Trump interviewed by FBI on Butler attack on Thursday

Trump has agreed to an FBI “interview” with victim status about the July 13 attack on him during a rally near Butler, Pennsylvania. An agent announced the news, noting that it is a procedure used for victims of a crime and serves to gain the person’s perspective on the facts in question. Trump confirmed during an appearance on Fox News that he will be interviewed by agents on Thursday.