Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Press Split

The immunity of ex-presidents is under scrutiny. Trump's own judge could now be his downfall.

Washington – In its decision on possible immunity for the ex-president Donald Trump the Supreme Court has joined the USA initially bought time and referred Trump's appeal to a lower court. But one of the judges tended to comment on the question in writing years ago and emphasized that presidents are not “above the law.” The explosive thing about it: The assessment comes from conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh, which Trump himself used. The US newspaper recently reported on this Newsweek as well as the television station MSNBC.

Kavanaugh held this position according to a 25-year-old article in the Georgetown Law Journal also already represented the question of whether the then New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. had the right to gain insight into Trump's finances. At that time, seven of nine judges on the Supreme Court ruled against Trump. In the current decision of the Supreme Court For the first time in US history, the question was whether ex-presidents enjoyed immunity from prosecution at the federal level.

Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh (r.) has already made a clear statement on the question of whether a former US president is above the law. (Archive photo) © Brendan Smialowski/AFP

Courts decide on Trump's immunity due to impending criminal proceedings

If Kavanaugh's answer were to say that a president is not “above the law,” it could not only bring Trump to court, but also cost him his renewed candidacy for the presidency in the 2024 election republican again the one superior to him in 2020 Joe Biden want to challenge. A first court ruling from the Supreme Court in the state of Colorado had already ruled at the beginning of the week that Trump had violated the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

The paragraph, which dates back to the American Civil War, stipulates that no person may hold high political office who has “participated in insurrection or rebellion” against the Constitution of the United States. In Trump's case, the judges in Colorado viewed this involvement as proven. This would make Trump the presidential candidate, at least in Colorado Area codes excluded.

January 6, 2021 – the storming of the Capitol in pictures View photo series

Indictment against Donald Trump: Special investigator Smith hoped for a quick decision

Due to the ongoing proceedings that special investigator Jack Smith has initiated against Trump, this development could also continue at the federal level – unless the courts decide in Trump's favor and declare him immune from the accusation of attempted election influence. Smith has come under fire in recent months both for his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and for illegally stored documents brought charges against Trump.

The fact that even Kavanaugh, who was appointed a federal judge by Trump despite great resistance, could now vote against Trump gives hope to many Democrats and liberal Americans as the election year approaches. Nevertheless, the federal judges' recent decision to reject Smith's application without explanation initially represents good news for Trump.

Smith's request to the Supreme Court to quickly resolve the question of Trump's immunity was clearly intended to keep the election fraud trial planned for early March on schedule. Following the Supreme Court's decision, the question will now be heard further before an appeal court at the beginning of January at the earliest, before the clarification then makes its way through the courts again. (saka)