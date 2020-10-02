US President Donald Trump has announced that he will be quarantined with his wife Melania until he receives the results of a coronavirus infection test.

Earlier it was reported that the adviser to the American leader Hope Hicks fell ill with coronavirus. She accompanied Trump on a trip to televised debate last Tuesday.

“Hope Hicks, who has worked so hard without the slightest interruption, has just tested positive for the coronavirus. Terrible! The First Lady and I are awaiting our test results. In the meantime, we are starting to comply with the quarantine, ”he wrote in Twitter on Friday, October 2.

