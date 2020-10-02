US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for coronavirus. The spouses are isolated.

“We will get through this together!” The president wrote.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Both were quarantined pending test results after Trump’s adviser, 31-year-old former model Hope Hicks, who previously served as the White House communications director, became infected with COVID-19. The other day she accompanied the head of state on a trip to Minnesota. And also on September 29, she was aboard the president’s plane when he was heading for a televised debate with his election rival Joe Biden. Upon learning of Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump called it “a terrible thing.”

