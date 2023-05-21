Although Ron DeSantis has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the US presidential election, he is one of Donald Trump’s most prominent competitors for the Republican nomination.

The New York Times revealed part of the attacks launched by the two against each other, by publishing the details of a leaked call to DeSantis, in which he confirmed his intention to run for the elections, and his complete confidence in his ability to defeat Trump.

Leaked call details

The Florida governor reached out to donors and supporters to unofficially announce his campaign. He said in one of the calls:

“You have 3 people at this point who have credibility on this whole thing, Biden, Trump and me.”

“I think of those three, two have a chance of being elected president…Biden and me.”

“Based on all the data in the swing states, it’s not great for the former president … because people won’t change their view of him.”

Trump responds “slap”