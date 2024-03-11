When he was president Donald Trump expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler on more than one occasion, claiming that the Fuhrer had also done “some good things”. This is confirmed by a new book coming out, “The return of great powers”, written by CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, in which some of the tycoon's former collaborators report a series of statements in this regard. In particular, Trump appreciated Hitler's “management of the economy” and “his grip on his generals.”

The former president's admiration for autocrats and dictators have already been denounced in the past, but Trump's comments recounted in Sciutto's book provide new information. John Kelly (White House Chief of Staff under Trump from 2017 to 2019) and John Bolton, National Security Advisor from April 2018 to September 2019, revealed new details to the CNN reporter.

John Bolton listens to a speech by President Donald Trump (reuters)

According to Kelly, Trump's admiration for Hitler went beyond the German leader's economic policies. Trump also expressed admiration for the loyalty that high-ranking Nazi officials showed towards the dictator. The former US president complained that Hitler, as Kelly said, was able to keep his senior officers “loyal”, while he was unable to do so.





“He would ask me about loyalty issues and how, when I pointed out to him that the German generals as a group were not loyal to him, and had in fact tried to assassinate him a few times, he didn't know it,” Kelly recalled. “When he chose us generals, he truly believed that we would be loyal and do whatever he wanted,” Kelly said.

When asked to respond to the allegations from former Trump administration officials, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had no comment, but said, “John Kelly and John Bolton have completely screwed each other up… and are suffering from a serious case of “Trump derangement syndrome” (it is a derogatory term, usually used for those who criticize or have a negative conception of the former president, and are perceived as irrational, ed.). They must seek help because hatred is consuming their empty lives.”



White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, center, during a speech by Trump at the White House (ap)

Trump's former advisers say he would also always praise Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bolton recalled a comment by Trump during the 2018 NATO summit. After sometimes tense meetings with NATO leaders, Trump reportedly said that his meeting with Putin, the leader of America's great power adversary, “might be the most easy for everyone. Who would have imagined it?”.

“He told the press as he got off the helicopter: 'I think the easiest meeting might be with Vladimir Putin. Who would have thought?'” Bolton recalled. «There is an answer to this question. Only one person could say that, her. You're the only person who would think that. Shrinks can interpret it however they want, but I think she meant “I'm a great man. They are great. I wish I could behave like them.'”



(reuters)

“My theory as to why he likes dictators so much is that he is like that,” Kelly said. “Every incoming president is shocked that they have so little power without turning to Congress, which is a good thing. It's the ABCs of civics, the separation of powers, three equal branches of government. But in his case, he was shocked that he had no dictatorial powers to send in US forces or move money around the budget. And he looked at Putin, Xi and that madman North Korea as people like him in terms of decision-making power.”

“Trump believed in the power of his charisma and his diplomacy,” recalled Matthew Pottinger, his deputy national security adviser, who was involved in Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim and Chinese President Xi. «He had almost unlimited trust. This was true both with Kim and Xi, but also with allies.” Trump continued to praise dictators in his 2024 presidential campaign.



(reuters)

During a conference organized by Fox News in July 2023, Trump said: «Think of President Xi: a central, brilliant man. When I say he's brilliant, everyone says, “Oh, he's terrible.” He manages 1.4 billion people with an iron fist: intelligent, brilliant, everything perfect. There is no one like him in Hollywood.”

In an interview with Fox the same month, Trump also praised Putin, describing him as smarter than President Joe Biden. «They are intelligent people, including the Frenchman Macron. I could run down the entire list of people, including Putin…. These people are sharp, tough and generally ferocious,” Trump said. «They are ferocious and are the best in their role. We have a man who has no idea what's going on. It is the most dangerous moment in the history of our country.”