Ahmed Murad (Washington, Cairo)

Kamala Harris faces Donald Trump today in a highly anticipated televised debate between the candidates for the US presidential election, which will reveal a complete contradiction in rhetoric between the former attorney general known for her firmness, and the wealthy businessman who is a veteran of this type of confrontation.

The debate, hosted by ABC, is a crucial moment in the race for the Oval Office, given the close race between the two candidates, with a new poll showing the two candidates essentially tied, just over 48 hours before their first face-off.

But the New York Times/Siena College poll, released yesterday, raised some red flags for Harris, showing Trump with 48 percent support, compared to Harris’s 47 percent, among likely voters.

Donald Trump has experience in this type of confrontation, as this will be his seventh televised debate, but his most famous debate remains his last debate with Biden in June, which led to the Democratic president’s withdrawal from the race.

Trump has offered little information about his strategy. “I’ll let her talk,” he said simply, adding, “You can come in with whatever strategy you want, but you have to adapt to the environment” during the debate. Trump enters the debate surrounded by calls to change his aggressive tone and focus on core issues, such as “the economy, job creation, immigration.”

Harris enters the debate with high expectations, as she seeks to maintain the momentum she has gained in recent weeks, prove herself to the public, and establish her identity as a candidate capable of leading the Democratic Party to maintain the White House.

Harris somehow got to where she is now thanks to a debate she had on June 27, 2019, against candidates in the Democratic primary elections, including Joe Biden, but she did not succeed at that time in saving her campaign, which she had suspended before the primary elections, but it did put the spotlight, albeit temporarily, on Kamala Harris, and Biden later chose her as his vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, each of the candidates in the presidential election marathon is competing to attract the votes of “African-Americans,” who represent 13.6% of the US population, according to the 2021 census, making them an influential voting bloc in the presidential race.

American politician Dr. Naaman Abu Issa stressed the importance of Africans participating in various American constitutional entitlements, including the presidential elections, noting in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are several indications that African Americans support Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, and the strong support she receives from former President Barack Obama, who is the first African American president and has great influence among them, is sufficient.

For his part, Tunisian expert on immigration issues and professor of demography and social sciences Hassan Al-Qassar stated to Al-Ittihad that people of African origin are an important and influential voting bloc in American society, and are preparing to play a decisive role in the presidential election race, which has led candidates Trump and Harris to focus in their speeches and election campaigns on many issues and files that concern this group.

African Americans own more than 3 million businesses that contribute about $206 billion annually to the U.S. economy and employ about 1.4 million people, according to data and estimates from the annual business survey.