ABC: Harris and Trump’s first presidential debate to take place on September 10

On Tuesday, September 10, US Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris and her opponent, former President and Republican Donald Trump will meet for the first time and debate at the Museum of the American Constitution. The organization is took ABC channel. Moscow time, they will take place on Wednesday, September 11, at 4:00.

Trump initially agreed to hold the debate on September 4 on the Fox News channel, but the vice president refused to participate in the debate on his chosen date. The former American leader explained the refusal by the “extremely low IQ” of his rival.

Kamala Harris does not have the mental capacity to conduct a real debate against me scheduled for September 4 in Pennsylvania. (…) She cannot speak properly without a teleprompter. She has an extremely low IQ. Donald TrumpRepublican presidential candidate

Republican candidate’s senior adviser Jason Miller statedthat the politician’s headquarters agreed to the ABC debate on the same terms that were agreed upon before the discussion between Trump and current US leader Joe Biden on the CNN television channel.

The location of the debates is of particular interest. Pennsylvania is one of the swing states where polls still show no clear favorite. According to analysts at The New York Times (NYT), voting in the region will decide the outcome of every presidential election, as it carries 19 Electoral College votes.

This debate will not be the last. October 1 will take place round between US vice presidential candidates Tim Walz, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican. This format also attracts increased interest from voters.

Debate rules have left candidates at odds

According to CBS, the debates will last will make up 90 minutes. No candidate will be allowed to come on stage with notes or other prepared materials, but they will be provided with a pen and paper to take notes. Each candidate will also have two minutes to answer and one minute to object.

The sticking point was the issue of microphones — whether they should be on throughout the debate, not just during one candidate’s response. Harris’s team insisted on lifting the microphone-mute rule, a holdover from the last debate with Biden.

Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

NYT newspaper indicates that the Democrats wanted to encourage Trump to “lose his temper.” However, they later agreed to keep the microphone-cutting rule in place when it became known that a group of reporters would be present and would still be able to hear what either candidate might try to say.

Possible topics for debate

Officially, the ABC did not announce the topics of the debates in advance. However, the Financial Times (FT) notesthat the main discussions will touch on issues of economics, women’s rights to abortion and migration.

As the authors of the article note, Trump will criticize Harris and the Biden administration for raising the cost of living. His opponent, in turn, will emphasize the reduction in inflation and the creation of new jobs during the vice presidency.

Photo: Mike Segar / Reuters

Abortion is also a particularly divisive issue. Trump is trying to strike a balance between religious conservatives and swing voters, so he believes that the issue should be decided on a state-by-state basis. Harris, however, will try to intimidate voters by accusing her opponent of wanting to eliminate the right nationwide.

Also, according to the publication’s journalists, Trump will try to shift the blame on Harris for the situation at the border and the record stay of illegal immigrants in the country. This issue is a potentially weak line for the Democratic candidate, since she was responsible for it in the Biden administration.

When Harris says she will do something on any issue, including border security, all Trump will have to say is, “You’ve been there for three and a half years – why haven’t you done anything yet?” Doug HeyRepublican Party strategist

How notes The Guardian newspaper, the first Trump-Harris debate carries big risks for the Democratic Party. According to many analysts, the Democratic candidate does not know how to improvise and is unsure of public speaking. Therefore, many Republicans are counting on the debates to allow Trump to once again take the lead in the polls.

In this regard, each of the campaigns is conducting careful preparation. In particular, Harris hired a stand-in to rehearse her response to possible offensive comments about her race. In turn, Trump trains Tulsi Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who is credited with helping Harris’s failed 2019 presidential campaign fail.

Photo: Emily Elconin/Reuters

The question of the style of discussion is a separate one. How reminds The Financial Times newspaper reported that Harris, due to her prosecutorial past, may try to play on the fact of Trump’s conviction and structure the debate in the format of a court case. However, the Democratic candidate herself denied this possibility several times during one of her campaign rallies.