Former US President and re-election candidate Donald Trump and current Vice President, Democrat Kamala Harris | Photo: EFE/ Jim Lo Scalzo/ Rebecca Droke

A new electoral poll from the broadcaster CNNreleased on Wednesday (4), shows former US President and re-election candidate Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris tied in three key states.

In the survey, the Republican appears to have an advantage in Arizona (49% against Kamala’s 44%), while the Democrat leads in Wisconsin (50% against her opponent’s 44%) and Michigan (48% against Trump’s 43%).

In the other three swing states – Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania – the candidates are virtually tied, according to the poll. They are also the most contested, with Pennsylvania the state that will most likely decide the winner.

The survey shows that in Georgia and Nevada, 48% of respondents would support Democrats, compared to 47% who would support Republicans. In Pennsylvania, according to the survey, CNNthe candidates are tied at 47%.

In all key states, approximately 15% of voters said they had not yet decided what to vote for in November.

The interviews were conducted by CNN between August 23 and 29, by telephone and internet, with registered voters in the six swing states. In total, 682 voters were consulted in Arizona, 617 in Georgia, 708 in Michigan, 626 in Nevada, 789 in Pennsylvania and 976 in Wisconsin.