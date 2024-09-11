Trump responds to question about Ukraine’s victory with words about peace talks

In the United States, a televised debate took place between candidates for the highest office — Republican Party representative Donald Trump and the current vice president, Democrat Kamala Harris. The broadcast was conducted by the ABC News channel.

Before the conversation, the politicians broke the “tradition” that has been in place since 2016 and shook hands. However, almost immediately the parties began accusing each other of lying, with each statement of the opponent being criticized.

Trump and Harris Discuss Ukraine

A significant aspect of the debate was the issue of US foreign policy. In particular, Trump and Harris touched on the issue of Russia and Ukraine. Answering the question of whether Trump wants Kyiv to win, he emphasized that he wants the fighting to end in order to save human lives. He noted that the US is interested in resolving the conflict. “In my opinion, the most important thing for us is to end the conflict and reach an agreement, agree on a deal,” Trump said.

He also criticized the current US President Joe Biden for the lack of dialogue with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. “He hasn’t even called Putin on the phone or anyone in the last two years. They’re not even trying,” Trump emphasized. He promised that if elected, he would bring Putin and Zelensky to the negotiating table.

Related materials:

In response, Harris accused Trump of wanting to abandon Ukraine and refuse to help it in favor of befriending Putin. “I believe the reason Donald Trump says this war will be over in 24 hours is because he’s going to turn his back on it [от Украины]” she said.

Trump later responded to Putin’s joking statement that the Kremlin would back Harris in the upcoming US presidential election. “Putin endorsed her last week, said, ‘I hope she wins.’ I think he meant it,” Trump said.

Opponents clash over democracy

Harris accused Trump of attacking democracy. According to her, the former American leader dealt democracy the most serious blow since the Civil War in the 19th century. In response, Trump predicted that if the current vice president wins the election, the United States will turn into “Venezuela on steroids.” According to the politician, the United States will not even have a chance to succeed if Harris comes to power.

Related materials:

Trump also said that the assassination attempt on him was due to the rhetoric of the White House. “I probably got shot in the head because of what they’re saying about me,” he said. According to Trump, the attack on him was due to the American administration. “They talk about democracy, [о том, что] “I am a threat to democracy, they are a threat to democracy,” the former US president emphasized.

Trump caught lying and indifferent to Americans

Speaking about the domestic problems of the United States, Trump, among other things, said that representatives of the Democratic Party want to introduce the right to abortion after birth in the country. He accused the Democrats of being “too liberal” on this issue, adding that they support the introduction of a law in the country allowing abortion after birth. “In other words, we are executing the child,” Trump said. The host, in turn, emphasized that there is not a single state in the country that allows getting rid of a child after birth.

Trump also claimed during the debate that crime had risen sharply under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, moderator David Muir countered that the FBI has been reporting “that overall violent crime in this country is actually going down.”

Related materials:

Harris then advised citizens to attend Trump’s campaign rally. She called the former president’s speeches “interesting viewing.” For example, during rallies, Trump talks about “windmills that cause cancer.” She also noted that most people leave before the end due to boredom and fatigue. “The only thing you won’t hear is you. You won’t hear him talk about your needs, your dreams, and your desires,” Harris said.

She also said that the US military considers the former US president a disgrace. According to her, she has spoken with military leaders, some of whom worked with Trump, and they have spoken unflatteringly about him. In addition, Harris noted, she has seen many world leaders simply mock the previous occupant of the White House.

After the debate, Trump assessed the event. He said that the debate was the best in his entire political career. “Especially because it was three against one!” he wrote on his social network, hinting at the fact that a pro-Democratic TV channel served as a platform for dialogue. According to the politician, other people considered his performance at the debate a “big win.”