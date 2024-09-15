Trump and Harris Debate: Who Will Win?

The US presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump has captured the world’s attention. The debate, which took place last Tuesday evening, was the first between the two candidates and the second for Donald Trump. The repercussions of the first debate between current President Joe Biden and Trump, last June, which showed Biden’s faltering performance during the debate, led to his withdrawal from the presidential race. Although the impact of presidential debates is historically considered to be almost limited, the Biden-Trump debate was a turning point in the election campaign, as it could reshape the race with Biden’s exit and Harris’ entry in his place.

The first confrontation between Trump and Harris was full of fiery statements, and the two presidential candidates presented different and contrasting visions and perceptions on domestic and foreign policy. Economic issues received the main attention, due to their importance to the American voter. Then came immigration and social justice issues, and finally foreign policy issues. The first question addressed the issue of the economy: “Do you think Americans are better off than they were four years ago?” The Democratic Party candidate responded by saying that she plans to build an “economy of opportunity,” and revealed the outlines of an economic plan that supports the construction of millions of new homes, helps buyers of their first homes, provides tax breaks for families, and prohibits “monopoly” on grocery prices.

“Donald Trump left us with the worst unemployment since the Great Depression,” Harris said. “What we did was clean up the mess that Trump left behind.” Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has promised sweeping tax cuts, lower energy prices and proposed a 10 percent tariff on all U.S. imports in his economic plan, singling out China in particular, saying the government had taken “billions” from the country through tariffs that have remained in place since he left office.

The debaters moved on to one of the most important issues for American voters, abortion rights, with Harris supporting a woman’s right to abortion, while Trump said: “My anti-abortion plans are because you don’t want to kill a fully-fledged baby.” Foreign policy did not receive much space in the debate, although each candidate took the opportunity to attack the other on foreign policy. The two candidates did not stray from their previously announced positions on foreign policy issues, as Harris was asked how she would deal with Israel’s war in Gaza and how she would be able to break the stalemate. She responded by saying that the war must be ended “immediately.”

She stressed the “two-state solution,” the reconstruction of Gaza, and the right of the Palestinians to a future state. Trump responded that Harris “hates Israel,” and that if she were elected, Israel would be wiped out within two years. He continued, “What is happening in the Middle East would not have happened during my presidency, and I will solve this issue and end the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

At the end of the debate, Harris repeated the slogan “We will not go back,” referring to the policies of former President Trump. She is focused on the future, stressing that she and Trump have “very different” visions for America. For his part, Trump warned of “the nation’s decline,” and said that Harris’ policies mean nothing, because she was in power alongside Biden for four years and achieved none of them.

He added that nuclear war is possible if Harris wins. Despite the mixed impressions following the debate, and despite the opinion polls that showed Harris’ superiority, debates and polls do not decide the presidential race, but rather the results of the swing states are what will determine the name of the next president of America.

* Emirati writer