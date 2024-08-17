Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington)

Republican candidate Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Pennsylvania yesterday, while Kamala Harris began a bus tour of crucial states before the Democratic National Convention tomorrow, which will officially announce her as its candidate for the White House on Thursday.

The two candidates seem to be courting the middle class and minorities. American society is characterized by a variety of minorities, from Africans to those of Latino, Arab, Asian, European and other origins, and each group has its own circumstances with the challenges and transformations it has witnessed over the past decades. Former US State Department advisor Hazem Ghabra said that minorities in the United States are complex, as they are not limited to small groups only, but also include relatively large groups that suffer from old problems, including discrimination. Ghabra pointed out that as for the Arab community, which can also be considered a minority, it has witnessed a major transformation after the events of September 11. Historically, it was not a political community, but rather focused on commercial and professional matters. There were a large number of doctors, engineers and business owners, but after those events, we began to witness a new generation of Arab American youth becoming more involved in politics and participating in election campaigns.

Traditionally, most ethnic minorities have been “Democrats,” due to perceived advantages on immigration laws, social welfare, affordable housing and education, and wealthier generations have become more conservative on tax and economic issues.

Trump is focusing on what he sees as America’s decline and blaming the Biden administration for it. His campaign said, “Hardworking Americans are suffering because of the Harris-Biden administration’s dangerous liberal policies, with prices soaring, the cost of living skyrocketing, crime skyrocketing, and illegal immigrants flooding into our country.”

Trump will take the same message to York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. Harris will be watching Trump closely over the weekend before heading to the Democratic convention. The convention, which begins in Chicago on Tuesday, will feature three days of speeches by party leaders, including Biden and former President Barack Obama, before Harris delivers her acceptance speech on Thursday.

But Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate if she wins, will begin a bus tour of western Pennsylvania today.

Both sides have focused this week on voters’ concerns about the economy, with Trump attacking Harris on Thursday, saying she has “strong communist leanings.”

Harris, for her part, participated in an event in North Carolina, another crucial state in the electoral college calculations, the day before yesterday, in which she unveiled proposals to ease the burden of inflation after the Covid pandemic. She noted that the American economy is booming, although she also acknowledged that “many Americans do not yet feel that progress in their daily lives.”

“Donald Trump is fighting for millionaires and big corporations. I will fight to put money back in the hands of working Americans and the middle class,” she said. Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled some of her economic platform, focusing on purchasing power and the burden of living costs on the middle class, as well as companies’ attempts to “inflate” prices to an exaggerated degree, according to what her campaign team said.

Harris has promised to “fight” for the middle class if she wins the presidential election, and has put her economic plans in opposition to those of her rival Donald Trump, whom she accuses of serving “the richest.” Harris said Trump wants to raise tariffs, and her team has unveiled initial proposals such as building three million new homes to address the “shortage” in this area and providing assistance to people who are buying their first home, which may reach $25,000 upon purchase.

Her team also unveiled proposals for middle-class families, including a new tax break of up to $6,000 for those with newborns.

The two main minorities

For her part, American political analyst Irina Tsukerman said that the two main minorities are Hispanic and African Americans. Africans make up between 10-13% of the population and usually vote for the Democrats, although an increasing number of men tend to support Trump.

She added that Latino voters make up about 20 percent of the population, but they vote differently depending on the community, and Cuban Americans usually vote for “Republicans,” although younger generations tend toward “Democrats.”

Asian Americans are generally Democratic voters, and there is a growing Indian American community that is more conservative on financial and economic issues.