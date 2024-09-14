Ahmed Murad (Washington, Cairo)

The competition between the two US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, is witnessing a heated battle to win the support and endorsement of all categories of American voters, most notably celebrities in the fields of art, media, politics and economics, especially with the growing influence of their influence on voting trends.

Trump has managed to gain the support and endorsement of some celebrities, such as Elon Musk, Ronna McDaniel, Charles Koch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hanney, the famous wrestler Hogan, and the model and rapper Amber Rose.

In contrast, artist Taylor Swift announced her support for Harris, and shared her support with her 283 million followers on Instagram, and some celebrities followed in Swift’s footsteps, such as Stevie Nicks and Aubrey Plaza, and many other stars liked Swift’s post, such as actor Dan Levy and musician Lil Nas X.

After Harris began her campaign, a number of celebrities rallied behind Biden, including Oscar winner George Clooney.

Marco Massad, a researcher at the Center for Middle East Studies in Washington, explained that the US presidential race is greatly affected by the positions of influencers and celebrities towards the two candidates, who are competing strongly to attract influencers and celebrities in various artistic, economic, media, sports and political fields.

“The active presence of celebrities in the US presidential elections was evident during the Democratic National Convention held last August, which was attended by a large number of celebrities, such as Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, Oprah Winfrey, director Spike Lee, actors Sean Astin and Wendell Pierce, and rapper Lil Jon,” Massad told Al-Ittihad. “The Republican National Convention held last July also witnessed a large presence of celebrities, such as the famous wrestler Hulk Hogan.”

Masoud stressed that the role of celebrities and influencers in deciding the results of the US presidential elections was the main focus of a study conducted by Harvard University, which showed that celebrities can play an influential role in increasing the turnout at the ballot boxes in the elections through their platforms to contribute to encouraging and empowering more ordinary Americans to exercise their civil rights, which contributes to a significant increase in voting rates.

For his part, American politician Dr. Naaman Abu Issa pointed to the growing role of celebrities and influencers in American constitutional entitlements in recent years, and it is expected that they will have a major impact in determining the winner of the presidential elections next November.

Abu Issa stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that celebrities in art, politics, media and economics played an important role in the campaigns to collect donations for the presidential candidates, who benefited from the events and occasions organized by the celebrities, in addition to the importance of their digital influence among voters, especially the youth.