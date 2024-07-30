Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are seeking to exploit each other’s strengths to attract voters, especially in swing states and groups on the other side, and exploit the competitor’s weaknesses to achieve gains in front of American public opinion during their campaign, which is witnessing an escalation in statements on controversial issues.

With Biden dropping out of the race, Trump’s chances of winning the White House have diminished dramatically, Washington political analyst Andrew Jose said, considering that this is a Trump campaign that has been framed more as an anti-Biden campaign than a pro-Trump campaign, with the Trump team overly focused on portraying Biden as an incompetent president suffering from cognitive decline.

“Biden’s withdrawal and Harris taking the lead is a strategic shift,” Jose told Al-Ittihad. “Trump supporters will have to define themselves in ways other than as opponents of Biden. Her youth and intersectional identity as a black woman and daughter of immigrants will also serve her well among minority voters, as many black people voted for Obama because of who he was.”

He pointed out that Trump’s vice president, J.D. Vance,’s comments about women would be a burden, as would his tolerance of abortion, which could alienate both moderate Republicans – especially suburban women – and religious conservatives who see Trump’s abandonment of the abortion ban as a betrayal. He noted that without religious conservatives, the Republican Party would be in trouble.

The political analyst added that the Trump campaign should realize that Harris is not Biden, and is energetic and seen as progressive, unlike Biden, who is seen as an icon of the old Democratic Party.

For his part, political and strategic analyst Dr. Amer Al-Sabaila believes that Trump has the opportunity to target Harris because she is part of the current Biden administration and is responsible for any mistakes or policies criticized by the American people, especially in light of the development of many files that the United States has not resolved.

Al-Sabaila added to Al-Ittihad that Harris’s strength is that she is the only candidate for the Democrats and their necessary choice, and there is support and agreement on her.

International affairs researcher Irina Tsukerman explained that Trump will exploit his previous record as president and compare it to the domestic and foreign policy failures of the Biden administration, which includes Harris, even if she played a limited and secondary role in decision-making, in addition to highlighting the economy, especially industries that have been negatively affected by inflation.

“Trump will also point to major diplomatic successes like the Abraham Accords, which many in the public will see as a major victory, as well as using tariffs against China as an example of strong policy, containing the frozen conflict in Ukraine during his presidency, and transforming the United States into a leading producer of oil and gas in the world during his term,” Zuckerman told Al-Ittihad.

Trump will point to the Democrats’ poor record of launching investigations and political and legal cases against him, seek to portray himself as a victim, and exploit his role on border security compared to Biden. He will point to his tough stance on illegal immigration and his efforts to build a wall, even if none of his policies have actually worked and many of his positions are based on rhetoric or controversy.

Harris will point to her long political and legal record as a prosecutor, senator and vice president, which makes her more politically experienced overall, as well as touting the Biden administration’s successes, such as the infrastructure bill, her pro-choice stance on abortion and gun control, which appeal to many women even among Republicans, Zuckerman said. She will also leverage Vance’s comments on women’s issues and Biden’s continued opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine, noting that Harris has been able to unite the Democratic Party around her candidacy, unlike Trump, who is seen as divisive.

According to the political analyst, Harris also has the advantage of being younger than Trump, positioning herself as the first potential female president, and benefiting from the Trump campaign’s focus throughout the past period on attacking Biden’s mental capacity.