What attracts Donald Trump to Greenland are lithium, fluorite, niobium, tantalum, hafnium and zirconium, very important minerals for the ecological transition underway. Also gas and oil deposits, more accessible as the thaw accelerates. And control of Arctic trade routes. On the other hand, football doesn’t interest him at all.

But if the United States buys or invades the largest island in the world (there is a race to see who will be the 51st state first, Canada or Greenland), it will become not only the owner of all those riches, but also responsible for its operation. his soccer . It’s doubtful the Greenland League could compete with the audiences of American football, baseball and the NBA, but you never know…

Soccer is the national sport of Greenland, to the point that 10% of its 56,000 inhabitants are members of a club (a privilege that costs about 75 euros per year). But it is a very particular variation of the beautiful sport: the 18 fields in the territory are all made of artificial grass (the grass would die from the cold), the stadiums (so to speak) lack stands, and steep cliffs cover that function, and the entire League is played in a single week in August, at the end of the arctic summer, with six teams and three games from Monday to Friday (the players jump to the countryside to the sound of music The good, the bad and the ugly ), and the final on Sunday.

The B-67 of Nuuk, nicknamed ‘the Real Madrid of Greenland’, is the club with the most money and sponsors

Another characteristic is that the majority of teams are not Sports or Athletic, but rather their names resemble those of roads, prototypes or types of missiles and submarines, responding to the initials of their locality and the year of foundation, such as UB-83 ( Upernavik Boldklub), E-54 (Eqaluk), B-67 (Boldkluben of Nuuk), G-44 (Godhavn of Qeqertarsuaq) or GSS (Greenland Seminary Club). The players, a combination of native Inuit and Danes (the colonial power from which Trump threatens to take the island), are totally amateurs, as are the referees, and during the frigid winters they play indoor soccer. The training sessions are after work.

In June and July, the regional tournaments are held, from which the six teams come out that will play in the league in a big week (it is the shortest in the world), like those of the town festivals in Spain. Sometimes someone is missing or arrives late, because there are no roads in Greenland, travel to the place where the championship is held (it varies each year) has to be done by sea or by air, and the weather in August can already be quite bad, with waves and storms that impede navigation and persistent fog that makes landing impossible. Four referees direct all the games, up to three a day, with a break only for lunch.

The president-elect would help Greenland enter Concacaf

Greenland, like the Faroe Islands, is an autonomous territory or “constituent nation” of Denmark. But just as the archipelago is part of the international organizations that govern football, the KAK (Greenland Football Federation) is not in UEFA or FIFA. It has requested entry into Concacaf, since it is closer to America than to Europe and that organization is more lax regarding the admission of members, and colonies such as Bermuda, French Guiana, Aruba, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Bonaire are part of it. and San Martin. If he buys or invades Greenland, Donald Trump could help him.

The Nuuk B-67 (known as Greenlandic Real Madrid) is the most powerful team, with more sponsors and therefore more money, which allows it to occupy the only hotel in the town where the championship is held (last year it was Sisimiut, with two thousand inhabitants) and dine on reindeer steaks while Rival players have to sleep in common rooms at schools, gyms or kindergartens, and make do with seal steaks.

The fact of playing a game every day for a week means that there are numerous injuries and the local hospital cannot cope, although sometimes it only treats those who have broken something. The rest have to survive on pain relief pills and baths in the waters of Baffin Bay, which freeze all limbs. Of course, the champions are heroes who receive a golden harpoon as a trophy and whom people recognize and greet on the street as if they were Lamine Yamal.

