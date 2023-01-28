The NYT revelation: “Information from Italian officials on Trump’s alleged financial crimes”

“Barr and Durham never disclosed that their investigation widened in the fall of 2019, based on a tip from Italian officials, up to and including a criminal investigation into suspicious financial transactions related to Trump. The details of the tip and how they handled the investigation remain unclear, but Mr. Durham has not filed any charges in the matter”. Thus writes the New York Times, reopening the never clarified story of the double Italian trip in the summer of 2019 by then US Attorney General William Barr.

The Italian key to the story is told by Repubblica: “If Italian intelligence reported to the US evidence of potential crimes committed by the then president, oToday, once again a candidate for the White House, it becomes very difficult for former Prime Minister Conte and the former director of Dis Vecchione not to clarify the details of those trips again, and above all it becomes impossible for Copasir not to reopen its investigation into what was happened and what was said, because national security was and is at stake”.

As Repubblica explains, at that time, “Trump was convinced that ithe “Russiagate” had been packaged in Italy, by the secret services under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Renzi, an ally of Hillary, and by hostile FBI agents such as Rome boss Michael Gaeta. It all stemmed from the allegations of former councilor George Papadopoulos, according to which it was Link Campus University professor Joseph Mifsud who passed him the poisoned meatball on Clinton’s emails stolen by the Russians, during a meeting in Rome. So the head of the White House had asked Barr to investigate, and he had appointed Attorney Durham.”

Repubblica continues: “In similar situations, protocol would require the secretary of justice to contact his Italian counterpart to explain what he is looking for, and then let him handle the case. Barr, on the other hand, had bypassed everyone, obtaining a meeting with the intelligence chief Vecchione”. Repubblica concludes: “The colleagues of the New York Times have not yet discovered the details of Trump’s possible crimes, nor if he had committed them in Italy, but they and others are working on it very actively because obviously Barr had no interest in investigating the his boss. But in the revelations of Italian intelligence there could be a new legal case capable of derailing Donald’s re-nomination for the White House in 2024”.

