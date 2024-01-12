“Corrupt Joe Biden is the worst president in US history!”. The attack on the president of the United States comes from Donald Trump, who with a post on Truth Social criticizes his successor in the White House for the raids ordered in Yemen: “We are throwing bombs in the Middle East, once again”, he wrote former president. “Now we have wars in Ukraine, Israel and Yemen, but nothing on the southern border, that makes a lot of sense,” he later quipped, referring to his call for drastic measures to stop the flow of migrants from Mexico.

Furthermore, Trump returned to attack on the issue of Lloyd Austin's hospitalization kept secret for days: “Our secretary of Defense disappeared for five days, leading the war from his laptop and his hospital room.”

This, he added, “is the same gang that surrendered Afghanistan,” referring to the 2020 withdrawal, “the most shameful moment in U.S. history.” While the former president claimed that when he was in the White House “the Islamic State was defeated”.