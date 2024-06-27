Trump and Biden’s election debate | Next night’s spectacle can still change everything – Professor: “If Biden doesn’t manage, he can drop out of the race”

Trump and Biden’s election debate|Joe Biden and Donald Trump will measure each other in the first election debate early Friday morning Finnish time.

New York

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who are running for the presidency of the United States, will meet in the first election debate. The stakes are exceptionally high, as age-related doubts about ability have been leveled at both candidates. The new rules aim to prevent the scream circus. The second candidate’s microphone is muted while the other has the floor.

Four years ago an ugly, chaotic race cry was evidenced.

The first election debate of 2020 was called a shitstorm and even the worst in the history of the United States. Republicans Donald Trump spoke constantly of the Democrats Joe Biden on, Biden called Trump a clown and the host was left on his feet.

The same men are in the studio this time as well, but we hope the similarities end there.

To prevent the screaming circus, the rules have been changed. For example, one candidate’s microphone is muted while the other is speaking.

Significant power is now exercised by the news channel CNN, which is responsible for everything: distribution of speeches, angles, presenters, themes.

There are two commercial breaks. During them, the candidates can take a breather, but they are not allowed to talk to their assistants. Notes made in advance are prohibited and there is no audience.

During the 90-minute long debate, the focus is exclusively on the candidates who want to run for the White House.

Contributions are exceptionally hard.

Tens of millions of viewers are expected for the broadcast, and the clips cut to social media will circulate for weeks or until the November elections.

An additional twist is the fact that doubts have been cast on the presidential eligibility of both candidates due to their age. Stuttering, hearing loss, forgetting words or mixing them up can all be fates.

The sharpest eyes are on Biden, 81. A report published at the beginning of the year described him already once as a stupid old man whose memory has begun to falter.

Emeritus Professor of Political Studies Kenneth Janda considers the argument to be critical in terms of Biden’s dreams for a further term.

“If Biden doesn’t make it, he may have to say that he can’t win this election. He can still drop out of the race.”

Janda admits that she is in the minority with her ideas. However, in his opinion, there is still plenty of time: the Democratic convention is only in August, and a change of candidate could improve the party’s chances of defeating Trump.

A poll published the night before the debate by Siena College and The New York Times toldthat Democrats are more critical of Biden’s candidacy than Republicans are, even after the criminal conviction.

“I think it is entirely possible that Biden is not the Democratic candidate,” says Janda.

What is Biden aiming for?

1. Biden tries to appear as the “voice of reason” alongside the temperamental and often confused in his expression Trump. Will you shut up, man? statement served Biden well four years ago. The message was not lofty, but it reached what many were thinking: don’t take it now.

2. Biden wants to remind Americans what is at stake in the election. The goal is to create the greatest possible contrast between two options: there is a future under Trump – or him.

3. Biden is trying to convince that, despite his age, he can act as a credible leader of the United States.

What about Trump’s strategy?

1. At the same time, Trump has tried to both raise and lower expectations. He has made it clear that he can handle the debate easily, but he still reminds us at every turn of the debate’s biased approach. If Trump fails, he can always blame the arrangements of CNN, known to be liberal.

2. At least some of the advisers have warned Trump against an overly aggressive approach. Self-control is a virtue for the president, and it might be good to even pretend to be capable of it.

3. The big question is how Trump’s criminal conviction will emerge. Trump has called the criminal charges politically motivated, while Biden has tried to distance himself from the issue — and now they may be forced to have a conversation about what happened.

Addressing this issue in particular may have an impact on independent voters in particular.

The election debate starts on Friday morning at 4 o’clock Finnish time. The second debate will take place on September 10.