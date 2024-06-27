Home page politics

The first TV debate before the US election is coming up: Biden against Trump. Topics could include the economy, migration and abortion. Conflict is inevitable.

Atlanta – The election campaign for the 2024 US election is entering the next round. On Friday night (27-28 June) Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the first TV debate. It could be a heated debate, because the Republican presidential candidate is known for aggressive behavior in debates. These points of contention are to be expected.

US economy: Trump blames Biden for inflation – but has no plan himself

Strong economic growth and low unemployment – ​​under Biden, the figures are good on paper. However, many Americans see it differently. Trump is using the topic for himself, certainly in the first TV debate in 2024. In his speeches, he accuses Biden of not doing enough to combat the rising cost of food and housing. Trump draws a comparison with the costs during his term in office – but the ex-president ignores the effects of the corona pandemic. According to New York Times Economists hold Trump responsible because he prioritized short-term economic growth over long-term stability during the crisis.

When Trump makes accusations against the Biden administration, the incumbent president must counter: “Biden must argue that Donald Trump has no concrete proposals to continue to help people,” demands John Conway, strategy director of Republican Voters Against Trump, in ZDFBiden will make it clear that Trump is no friend of the “common people” – but that he himself is an advocate of the working class.

Migration issue before US election: Biden tightens border policy – ​​Trump speaks of criminals

Already in 2016, the issue of immigration was a central aspect of Trump’s election campaign. He will Biden almost certainly responsible for the increase in illegal border crossings responsible, suspects the New York TimesThe former president is said to be spreading the false narrative and stoking fear that Biden’s approach to immigration has increased violent crime. Trump has also previously claimed that illegal immigrants are taking jobs away from black and Hispanic workers.

Biden should take a strong stance against these false narratives. At the same time, the president has recently drastically changed immigration policy: temporarily closing the border when there is an increase in border crossings. Biden pushed through the agreement with the help of the Republicans. Trump spoke out against it – the Democrat could take advantage of the Republicans’ disunity.

TV debate before US election: Sharp criticism of Trump – Ex-president full of contradictions on the issue of abortion

Since the Roe vs. Wade ruling was overturned, meaning the abolition of abortion rights at the national level, the issue has become even more important in the US election campaign – and will most likely be a point of contention in the TV debate. States such as Florida and Arizona have since passed a ban on abortion, and the Democrats blame Trump for this. The protection of access to abortion is very popular across party lines, according to the New York TimesBiden’s campaign had previously made a broader argument: Trump was trying to roll back women’s equality.

In recent months, Trump has sent contradictory signals. It is unclear how clearly he will position himself in the TV debate: “It is of course wise for Donald Trump to defuse the abortion issue in the upcoming election campaign,” Conway explains to ZDFBiden must insist on his position: “If he can convince voters that Trump is willing to do whatever the Republican Party wants on the issue of abortion – and the party wants to ban access to abortion for millions of women – that can be a very good strategy for Biden.”

TV duel before US election 2024: Biden sees Trump as a threat to democratic USA

A threat to democracy – that’s how Biden wants to portray his competitor. Trump speaks publicly about revenge against political opponents and motivated his supporters to riot in the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He publicly plays with the idea of ​​taking on a dictatorial role and uses Adolf Hitler’s vocabulary. All topics that Biden could address. In addition, Trump is now a convicted criminal, which he could also address in the TV debate.

At this point, Trump would likely reiterate his claims that the president orchestrated the four criminal cases against him and is using the Justice Department as a weapon to indict and prosecute him – claims that are completely devoid of evidence.

Election campaign before US election: Trump calls for drug test before TV debate

The Biden bashing in Trump’s election campaign often revolves around the president’s physical and mental state. At campaign events, he rants and raves. But the ex-president has to be careful not to make mistakes himself, as he often does. After an enthusiastic State of the Union speech by Biden, Trump changed his strategy and accused the president of taking stimulants. He demanded a drug test before the TV debate. Whether Trump makes similarly direct claims in the debate will become clear on Friday night.

Neither Trump nor Biden are entirely popular among the US population. Many voters think both candidates are too old to take on the office of president in the best possible way. The US election in November will ultimately show which of the two will prevail. (hk)