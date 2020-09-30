During the debate, US President Donald Trump tried several times to attack his opponent Joseph Biden over his son Hunter, whom Republicans have officially accused of receiving dubious millions in Ukraine, Russia and China.

“My son did nothing wrong … He was discredited.”– said annoyed Biden.

According to information CNNTrump interrupted Biden constantly.

“It’s hard to say anything with this clown.”, – such was Biden’s reaction.

Recall that Trump’s accusations of corruption in the actions of Hunter Biden were largely refuted even by members of his own party. Previously, two Republican-led Senate committees concluded that while Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company was “awkward” and “problematic” during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president, the wrongdoing was questionable. The 87-page report concludes that it is “unclear to what extent” the case “influenced US policy towards Ukraine.”

Previously “FACTS” published a full translation of an article published in the American newspaper The Washington Post. She talks about a secret CIA report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely personally leading the operation to discredit Joe Biden. And this operation is carried out by the Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach.

