Atlanta.- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump argued over their ages, attacked each other and challenged each other to a round of golf during the US presidential debate, amid questions from moderators about concerns over Biden’s age.

The exchange began with the current president addressing concerns revolving around his age and the fact that he is the oldest president to seek a second term in the White House. At this point, Biden said he spent half of his career being the youngest and highlighted his achievements. He ended his speech by remembering that Trump is only three years younger than him.

When questioned about his age, the Republican highlighted that he had taken cognitive tests and had passed them with high scores, and said that Biden could not do the same. Afterwards, he proceeded to brag about his accomplishments…but on the golf course.

“I just won two golf tournaments, not even senior tournaments, they were regular tournaments. To do that you have to be very smart and able to hit the ball hard, I can do it, he (Biden) couldn’t,” Trump said.

But Biden’s response perhaps diverted the conversation even more, as he began his next intervention by referring to the height and weight of the former Republican president.

“You can see he’s 6’4″ and 230 pounds, or 230 pounds,” Biden said, looking directly at Trump.

The candidates then exchanged a few words on the subject, which were drowned out by Trump’s muted microphone.

“Well, just look at what he says he is, and what he is,” Biden said to dismiss the issue, but then returned to it again.

“By the way, I told you before that I’m willing to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Do you think you can do it?”

For a few minutes, the candidates argued about their golf skills, and Trump accused Biden of lying about his ability to hit the ball.