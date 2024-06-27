US President and his predecessor face off in the first debate of the 2024 presidential race; event will be broadcast on “CNN”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden (democrat), and his predecessor, the former president donald trump (Republican), will be face to face in a debate for the first time in 4 years this Thursday (June 27, 2024). The clash, a repeat of the 2020 contest, is seen as crucial for undecided voters ahead of the November elections.

The debate will be held even before Trump and Biden officially accept their parties’ nominations for the 2024 election, as the national conventions of the Democratic and Republican parties are scheduled for July and August. Scheduled to start at 10pm (Brasília time), the event will last 90 minutes and will include 2 commercial breaks.

To ensure that the host network CNN hope to be a “civilized discussion”, candidates’ microphones will be muted except during direct questions. The objective is to avoid the interruptions that marked the September 2020 debate. At the time, journalists and political analysts described the event as a “disaster” It is “the worst presidential debate in history”. Furthermore, there will be no audience in the studio.

The transmission will be carried out by CNN across multiple platforms, including ABC It is ABC News Livewith pre-debate coverage starting at 9pm (Brasília time) on CNN. The debate will be mediated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the network’s anchors.

To participate, Biden and Trump needed to be on enough state ballots to reach 270 Electoral College votes and reach at least 15% in 4 national polls, criteria that excluded third-way candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The debate will not feature opening statements, and each candidate will have 2 minutes to answer questions, with 1 additional minute for replies and 1 for rejoinder. No props or pre-written notes will also be allowed, but paper, pen and water will be available.

A draw determined the podium positions and the order of closing statements. According to CNN, Biden’s campaign won the coin toss and chose the podium to the right of the viewers. As a result, Trump’s team chose to make the final closing statement of the night.

See the debate rules:

WHAT TO EXPECT

Biden enters the presidential debate without a clear advantage over his opponent, with polls indicating a scenario of a technical tie in several decisive states — the so-called “swing states”. This could lead the Democrat to take advantage of the spotlight to adopt a more aggressive stance against Trump this Thursday (June 27).

The debate takes place almost a month after Trump was found guilty of 34 criminal charges in New York, becoming the first US president in history to be convicted by ordinary justice. For months, Biden avoided attacking the Republican over his criminal cases, fearing it could be interpreted as political interference. However, since Trump’s verdict on May 30, Biden has not hesitated to call him a “convicted criminal” what “Lose control”.

The president is expected to raise his tone and take advantage of his opponent’s legal problems to his advantage. However, there are risks, as Trump will likely use Hunter Biden’s conviction and background against him. On June 11, the president’s eldest son was found guilty of 3 charges related to the purchase of a revolver in October 2018, during a period in which he was using drugs such as cocaine and crack.

Additionally, Trump plans to raise questions about Biden’s age and his ability to serve a second term in the White House. At 81 years old, Biden is currently the oldest president in US history. If re-elected, he would finish his term at age 86.

Biden sees this as a crucial moment to regain support among key groups in his base, such as African-Americans, Latinos and young voters, while Trump faces challenges among older voters, an area the Democrat’s campaign is expected to explore.

Abortion and immigration

Topics highlighted in the debate include the economy, abortion, immigration policy and international politics, especially US military support for Ukraine and Israel.

On the topic of abortion, Trump faces challenges, especially after his appointments to the Supreme Court (Judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) facilitated the reversal of jurisprudence Roe v. Wade. The decision rolled back decades of protections for abortion rights in the US, resulting in severe restrictions in several parts of the country.

Although Trump is proud of his influence in this process, a position that Biden will certainly attack this Thursday (June 27), he states that he would not support a national ban on abortion if re-elected. He also declared to be “strongly in favor” abortion in cases such as rape, incest and life-threatening situations. He also stated his support for access to fertilization in vitro in the country. But its credibility on women’s health issues must still be questioned.

Biden, on the other hand, faces discontent over his handling of immigration. His administration has been heavily criticized for the way it manages the flow of immigrants at the border with Mexico. Trump, known for his tough stance against illegal immigration, will likely exploit this vulnerability to gain an advantage in the debate.