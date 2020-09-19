Mastering the intricate carpet of ethnic minority voting dynamics on the electoral map is already the essential cornerstone for winning any presidential election in the United States. This is what analysts believe, although they warn that they also make up a sleeping giant reluctant to approach the polls. Donald Trump and Jose Biden try to rouse it in their favor with barely more than a month left until the November presidential elections.

Minority voters routinely punish Democratic candidates at the polls, their natural preference, as they have been neglected. In 2016, a percentage of this segment and of young progressives abstained or did not vote for Hillary Clinton, who was twice sanctioned: by the federal criminal law that her husband signed as president and by the Democratic Party boycott of Bernie Sanders during the primaries .

Hispanics become the largest ethnic minority group in 2020, with just over 13% of voters, a somewhat higher percentage than that of African Americans, which since 2000 has remained constant at approximately 12%. Some 32 million Latinos have the right to vote, compared to 30 million of the black population. And Asians number about 11 million, which represents 5%.

The significant growth of minorities reflects that a third of the census will not be white in this appointment. After a year that has been anything but normal, both campaigns have been activated at the last minute to get the percentage of the vote of this social fragment, which could make the fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden extremely close.

The Democratic candidate has a solid 90% of African American support, up from the 72% who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and compared to only 6% who support Trump. Among Hispanics, however, Biden has a lower predilection, even lower than its predecessor in 2016, which prevailed in this electorate by 38 points. In addition, the former vice president of Barack Obama hides in his closet the corpse of the deportations of immigrants during his mandate.

A troubled summer



Despite the recognized importance of starting the traditional courtship of minorities as soon as possible, the presidential campaigns seem to have fallen asleep after a turbulent summer due to protests against police violence, which have introduced new sensitivities to the already saturated electoral table.

The Democratic campaign, largely confined by the pandemic since the primaries, has acknowledged having lagged behind in the effort to attract Hispanics, many of whom are still electorally inactive. This community has blamed Biden for neglecting it and focusing almost entirely on suburban whites and African Americans. However, a few weeks ago the alarm sounded, because she became convinced that her efforts until then had been mediocre, something that could have devastating consequences in November. Democrats have little more than a month left to correct their mistakes.

In search of lost time, Biden has reacted vigorously and in recent weeks has increased mobilization among Latinos, particularly in the fundamental state of Florida, where the Democrat made his first visit as a candidate this week coinciding with the start of National Month of Hispanic Heritage. In a speech focused on Hispanics, Tuesday night outlined his commitment to immigration reform and a new plan to support Puerto Rico’s economy.

The Democratic team has built an aggressive Hispanic outreach program, which addresses the complexity of this minority, with Latino voting directors in eleven states and micro-targeted efforts in various communities. Advertising includes specially selected speakers, with Mexican accents in Arizona, Cubans in Miami, and Puerto Ricans in Orlando and Tampa.

Anxiety about taking Trump’s status that would automatically give him victory extends to Arizona as well, that the party hopes to return to the blue for the first time in twenty-four years. Also in Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia, Latinos are a valuable vote.

The African-American electorate, for their part, has not been impressed by the election of Senator Kamala Harris for the Biden ticket, a California attorney general who favors a criminal hard line with certain controversial positions, who was not even able to activate her natural electorate during the primaries. Much of the black community is still disappointed in Obama for his racial and economic policies.

That is why they see politicians Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker as new versions of the same elitism of the Democratic establishment.

However, it is expected that the first African-American woman to run for the vice presidency will mobilize the coveted voting segment of the female population of color, fundamental in this appointment with the polls.

Cuba



Trump, who needs the Hispanic electorate as much or more than Biden, tries to attract their vote despite anti-immigration policies, the wall with Mexico and the constant degradation of immigrants. At the same time, he tries to preserve the certain support that he maintains in the complex Latino electorate.

The more traditional conservative segment has responded well to the Republicans’ favorable positions towards religious groups and the solid Cuban-American bloc in Florida by taking a hard line against Cuba despite the fact that Fidel Castro is no longer part of the equation.

In terms of gender, the president is popular with Latino men more than women, another important electoral subgroup insufficiently served by both campaigns.

Although recent polls show certain forays by Trump in the Hispanic world, it is expected that the vote of this ethnic group will go more to Biden. The question is by how much margin, an index that could determine these elections. As Stephanie Valencia, co-founder of the Democratic Hispanic-focused survey and research firm Equis Research, has noted, “All paths to the 270 electoral college delegates go through Latinos.”

But in the end it is one thing to attract voters and another to mobilize them to go to the polls. Campaigns to discredit postal suffrage, efforts in many states to inhibit minority voting, or the uncertainty of how the pandemic will affect the process are just part of the myriad variables at play. But for now, all campaigns put faith in Latinos.