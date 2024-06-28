atlanta.- During the first presidential debate, former President Donald Trump criticized the immigration policy of Joe Biden’s Government and said that migrants had to be removed from the country due to alleged crimes committed against Americans.

“We had the most secure border in the history of the United States. He just had to leave it that way, but he decided to open it up, open our country to people coming out of prisons, mental institutions, terrorists. We have more terrorists coming into the country, huge numbers, from all over the world. He has left the border open. He didn’t need legislation because I didn’t have it,” Trump said.

He also used several of his speeches to use alleged crimes committed by migrants against Americans. He criticized the fact that they are living in luxury hotels while their veterans sleep on the streets.

“We are living in a rat’s nest. They are killing our people in New York, in California, in every state because we no longer have a border. Because of their ridiculous, crazy and stupid policies, people are coming in and they are killing our people”

“They call it ‘migrant crime,’ I would say ‘migrant crime for Biden.'”

For his part, Biden defended the bipartisan policies achieved by his Administration to control border crossings.

“When he was President (Trump) they took children from their families, put them in cages, made sure families were separated (…) But now the crossings are down 40 percent,” said the President.

From CNN studios in Georgia, the democratic exercise began at 9 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. Mexico City time.

Trump defends tax cuts

The debate began with the topic of greatest concern among Americans, the economy, where Trump defended the tax cuts during his Administration while Biden criticized that they had benefited the richest. The moderator asked Biden what he would say to voters who think they were better in that regard with former President Trump.

“Cutting taxes started the best economy we had ever seen. When we cut the corporate tax, we took in more revenue with less taxes and companies brought millions of dollars into the country. We were helping reduce debt, but Covid-19 came and it changed everything for us,” Trump said.

“We had an economy that was in free fall after the pandemic. The economy collapsed, there were no jobs (…) What we tried to do was rebuild everything,” Biden said.

“By the time Trump left the Presidency, the situation was in chaos”

The Democratic president highlighted a program implemented to lower the price of food and medicine. He added that he would ensure that housing prices were lowered, so that “corporate greed” would not prevail.

And Biden defends the right to abortion

Regarding the use of mifepristone as an abortion pill, former President Trump said that it is something that can no longer be blocked and that he accepts it. He defended the ruling against Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion, and highlighted the ability of each state to choose.

“Each state is making its own decisions on abortion, that’s the vote of the people. Some are more liberal than others,” Trump said.

“I believe in exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s health.”

She also criticized “radical” positions that seek to “kill babies at 8 or 9 months old or even after they are born.”

For his part, Biden insisted that he supports Roe v. Wade and the times considered by doctors for the termination of pregnancy.

“The idea that politicians should make decisions about a woman’s health is ridiculous, doctors should do that,” Biden said.

Protests and celebration: this is how they were received

A cheering crowd of supporters greeted President Joe Biden as he arrived at his hotel in Atlanta ahead of tonight’s debate. The crowd of about 50 people chanted “Four more years.” Many wore T-shirts showing their support. Some held signs featuring Biden’s signature aviator sunglasses. Others held signs with the face of Biden’s alter ego, “Dark Brandon.”

Trump’s private plane landed in Atlanta and the AP news agency noted that he was not accompanied by his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump.

A group of his supporters gathered on the runway to witness the landing and cheered when he touched down.

Hours before the debate, Trump posted an image of what appeared to be talking points provided by Andrew Wheeler, his former head of the Environmental Protection Agency, suggesting ways he should attack Biden on climate issues.

However, outside CNN studios a group of protesters gathered to protest against the war in Gaza and shouted things like “Biden you are a liar” before the start of the debate.