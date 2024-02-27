US Elections



Both the president of the United States and Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, and the favorite to win the Republican nomination, Donald Trump, will visit towns in Texas, on the border with Mexico, next Thursday, February 29. Both point to border security and immigration as key issues in their respective campaigns, ahead of the presidential elections next November, just when a repeat of the 2020 elections is expected, in which Trump did not recognize the current president's victory.

Immigration, once again the bone of contention between Democrats and Republicans in the fight for the Presidency.

The White House confirmed that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will visit Brownsville, Texas, next Thursday, February 29. There the head of state and re-election candidate plans to meet with Border Patrol agents, police authorities and local leaders.

“He wants to make sure he gets his message across to the American people,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday, February 26.

For his part, the controversial former president and probable candidate of the Republican Party this year, Donald Trump, will head to Eagle Pass, Texas, about 520 kilometers from where Biden will be that same day.

I didn't know that “my good friend is apparently going too,” Biden declared when referring to the plans of his political rival, whose trip to the border area was announced before that of the president.

These upcoming visits to the area They underscore the central importance of immigration in the 2024 presidential race, particularly after talks in Congress on an agreement to curb irregular immigration failed. One of the critical points in the state and federal confrontation over border security.

What is the current position of Democrats and Republicans on immigration?

To begin with, President Joe Biden has recognized that the increase in irregular immigration is a threat to his re-election aspirations, but he emphasizes that bipartisan legislation on border security and immigration is necessary.

Biden criticizes the Republicans for resisting a project of the two political parties on this matter, after rebukes and pressure from Donald Trump, who once again puts border issues at the center of his campaign strategy, in the midst of the race to return to the White House.

And on February 7, the conservative caucus in the Senate blocked the bipartisan immigration agreement, which contained aspects of border security and the aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

The initiative was not approved even though it included measures to tighten asylum restrictions and create daily limits on border crossings, as Republicans had demanded. One of the most conservative legislators on the opposition bench even participated in its drafting: James Lankford.



But finally the reproaches of Donald Trump and other members of the conservative wing of the Upper House prevailed, which raised the anger of the Democrats, who accused their counterpart of giving in to Trump's pressure to bring border issues to the center of the political discord.

The most restrictive immigration legislation in decades

While critics of the bill called it weak, the proposal marked a tough change in immigration law and would give the president powers to restrict unauthorized migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was the proposal for “the most restrictive immigration legislation in decades,” highlighted the editorial board of the 'Wall Street Journal' newspaper.

Donald Trump's stance continues to be as or more critical of immigration than in previous years. The controversial former president once again makes this issue the focus of his campaign, taking advantage of images of immigrants sleeping in police stations as supposed proof that Biden's policies have failed.

In his 2016 campaign, his anti-immigration stance earned him the support of the Republican base and since leaving the Oval Office he has visited the border at least twice. In one of them, in November 2023, he appeared to praise the measures taken by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to contain the crossing of migrants, who gave him his support to run for the Executive again, for the Republican Party. .

Meanwhile, Biden – who since his last campaign for the Presidency, four years ago, was in favor of receiving migrants – has been clarifying his positions with the course of his mandate.

Although the number of people irregularly crossing the United States border has increased in recent years, due to reasons ranging from the economy, wars and situations of violence in other nations, shortly after Biden's arrival at the White House , unauthorized crossings through border areas increased dramatically.

A situation of which the Republicans directly accused the president for his speech favorable to the reception of foreigners.

The situation began to take its toll in Washington and later the Biden Administration addressed greater control measures. The current Government has been introducing some repressive regulations and demanding that Mexico tighten the rules to stop unauthorized transit.



It also had new regulations that include the expulsion to its neighboring country of Venezuelans who arrive in the United States irregularly, after imposing new regulations such as requiring arrival by air and after approval in their respective countries after demonstrating that have a sponsor on American soil.

However, the number of immigrants flowing to the US-Mexico border has far exceeded the capacity of an immigration system which has not been substantially updated in decades. Arrests for illegal crossings fell by half in January but hit record levels in December.

Without a doubt, this issue will mark the next presidential elections in the United States. According to an AP-NORC survey last January, Immigration concerns rose to 35%after registering 27% the previous year.

The majority of Republicans, 55%, say that the Government should focus on immigration in 2024. And 22% of Democrats classified this issue as a priority, which represents an increase in that perception of 45%, compared to with 14% issuing that opinion in December 2022.

With Reuters and AP