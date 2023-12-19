The increasingly probable return of Donald Trump to the White House creates bipartisan concerns in Congress regarding the possibility that the tycoon, having returned to the presidency strengthened and better prepared, will attempt the absurd, that is, withdraw the United States from NATO. And so in the annual law for military spending approved last week, a measure was inserted, without much fanfare, which explicitly the possibility of a president deciding to leave the Atlantic Alliance is prohibited without the approval of two-thirds of the Senate or an act of Congress.

It is a'bipartisan initiativesponsored by Democratic Senator Tim Kain and Republican Senator Marco Rubio, in which the Congress' commitment to supporting NATO is reiterated, especially in light of its revitalized importance after Russia's aggression against Ukraine, without obviously doing anything direct reference to Trump who repeatedly attacked the Atlantic Alliance during his first term.

“NATO has had a strong response to Putin's war in Ukraine and growing challenges around the world,” Senator Kaine said, underlining the need to reaffirm “US support for this crucial alliance.” “We must ensure that we are protecting our national interests and protecting the security of our democratic allies”, echoed the Republican Rubio, speaking of the measure approved in the Senate with 87 votes in favor and 13 against, and in the House with 310 in favor and 118 contrary.

For all four years of his first mandate, Trump has made public criticisms of NATO, accusing allies in particular of not respecting defense spending commitments to rely on those of the United States. And behind closed doors, his former collaborators reported, the tycoon has explicitly spoken several times about leaving NATO. John Bolton, who served as his national security advisor, recently expressed his belief that “in a second term, Trump will definitely want to get out of NATO.”.

Meanwhile, on the former president's campaign website it is stated that “we have finished the process begun under my administration of fundamentally reevaluating the objective and mission of NATO”. Then there are those who remember that, well before his descent into politics, in 2000 Trump called for leaving NATOstating that this “would save our country millions of dollars every year. The cost of maintaining NATO troops in Europe is enormous and clearly these funds could be put to better use.”