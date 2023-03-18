“I’m back”, Trump returns to Facebook and Youtube

Former President Donald Trump posted his first message on Facebook, more than two years after the last time. “I’m back,” he wrote. And the post is accompanied by a short video taken from a previous campaign, in which the tycoon tells his fans: “SI’m sorry if I kept you waiting, but it was a complicated business. Complicated”. Behind appears Mike Pence, his vice president, with whom it is now over after the “betrayal” of January 6, 2021 when the vice did not stop the proclamation of Joe Biden A new president of the United States. But the message is clear: Trump is back on Facebook, he’s back speaking to his more than 34 million followers who went crazy with joy and flooded the account with enthusiastic comments. More than thirty thousand likes in less than an hour. Also today, YouTube announced the return of the former president’s official account.

The last message that Trump had written on Facebook dated January 6, 2021, when his supporters had invaded the buildings of Congress, in an extreme attempt to block certification of Biden’s victory. The day after the insurrection, Meta, the “parent” of Facebook and Instagram, had blocked the account, accusing Trump of violating the rules by sending messages of violent content.

Other platforms had followed suit, from Twitter to YouTube. The tycoon had been digitally blacked out. But now the situation is rapidly changing. Just the video platform announced today the reinstatement of the former president’s official account. To justify the decision, the American tech giant explained that it did so to “guarantee voters” equal access to the content of “major national candidates”. And Trump is officially a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The old videos are no longer online, but the tycoon’s campaign will now be able to go back to buying advertising space on YouTube and making its voice heard. The return to Facebook will give the New York billionaire another powerful megaphone to connect with his grassroots, and serve as a source for raising donations to his campaign. Consider the possible and imminent indictments in New York, where he is accused of illegally paying a porn star, Stormy Daniels, who threatened to reveal that she had sex with him, and in Georgia, where an attempt to subvert the election result is being investigated of 2020, Trump will use Facebook to defend himself and fight back in his own way. In that “I’m back” there is also a message for the campaign that America will live in the coming months.

Subscribe to the newsletter

