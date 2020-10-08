US President Donald Trump no longer takes drugs to treat coronavirus infection. He spoke about this on Thursday, October 8, on the air of the TV channel Fox business…

The American leader noted that Regeneron and Eli Lilly are especially effective drugs.

“I stopped, I no longer accept them. I take almost nothing, “he explained, adding that he was” in great shape. “

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the amount spent on the treatment of US President Donald Trump from coronavirus exceeded $ 100 thousand.

The American leader announced on October 2 that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. On the same day, he was hospitalized with mild symptoms at the Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital. The coronavirus was also confirmed in his wife Melania. On October 5, he was discharged from the hospital. It was reported that Trump will continue treatment at home, at his residence.

Trump announced that he gave an urgent order to provide hospitals with medicine for coronavirus infection, which he himself was treated with. According to the American leader, every American should receive the same treatment for COVID-19 as himself.