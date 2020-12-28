The film is one of the most popular Christmas classics. But something almost went wrong, reveals director Chris Columbus. Responsible for it: Donald Trump.

In 1992 Donald Trump made a guest appearance in the classic Christmas movie “Kevin Alone in New York”.

The hotel in which the film was shot belonged to the outgoing US president.

In an interview, the director has now revealed how it came about.

New York – Donald Trump, the businessman. Donald Trump made by the reality show “The Apprentice” became famous. And Donald Trump, the 45th US President. The evolution of Trump could be roughly summarized in this three-sentence.

In which phase the outgoing US president after the transfer of power Joe Biden passes is still open. His term of office is drawing to a chaotic end. Given conspiracy myths regarding the US election 2020who is mad in the US Corona pandemic and his ever more open dispute with leaders Republicans, a message almost went under. That Donald Trump almost prevented one of the most popular Christmas classics.

Between Kevin being at the top of the WTC, the Trump cameo, and the gag where Kevin makes the hotel staff think there’s a dude with an automatic rifle shooting up the hotel, Home Alone 2 is a real bummer in 2019. – Jeff Zentner (@jeffzentner) December 7, 2019

Donald Trump in the popular Christmas movie classic – “Kevin Alone in New York”

In the lobby of his then “Plaza Hotel” would have Trump 1992 in the movie “Kevin alone in New York” a guest appearance. In an interview with Business Insider now has the director Chris Columbus reveal how it came about. And because of massive pressure on the part Donald Trumps.

“We wanted to shoot in the lobby,” says Columbus. Everyone assumed that it would be sufficient to transfer Trump a rental fee for the duration of the shoot. But Donald Trump saw it differently. “We paid the fee, but he also said: ‘You can only use the Plaza when I’m in the film,’” reports Columbus. “So we agreed to include him in the film.”

Movie Kevin alone in New York Release date in Germany December 10, 1992 Director Chris Columbus Kevin McCallister role Macaulay Culkin

“Kevin alone in New York”: Owner of the hotel at the time was Donald Trump – guest appearance in classics

“He bullied his way into the film,” says Chris Columbus in the interview. Otherwise the team would have had to look for a new location. The famous scene features Kevin, played by the then 12-year-old Macaulay Culkin, through the hotel and asks a man walking by about the lobby. It is Donald Trump. (aka)

Last year there was already a scandal about Donald Trump’s appearance in “Kevin Alone in New York”. A Canadian broadcaster canceled the scene with US President Donald Trump in the Christmas film. The broadcaster justified its decision.

