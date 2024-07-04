Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

The right in the USA expects Donald Trump to win the 2024 US election. At the same time, a revolution is planned – which, if there is resistance, will be bloody. © Giorgio Viera/AFP

A think tank is planning for the day after Trump returns to the White House – the restructuring of the USA will be enforced by force if necessary.

Washington, DC – The right in the USA are on top. In just a few days, they were able to land two heavy blows. First, US President Joe Biden was hit, who is practically on the ground after the TV debate against Donald Trump. And then the Supreme Court The left-liberals have been dealt another blow: Trump can now do practically anything he wants following the immunity ruling by the highest US court.

For Trump’s allies, this was the perfect time to rub even more salt on the wounds of the Democrats “We are in the middle of the second American Revolution,” was suddenly announced on the right-wing extremist channel Real America’s Voice The sentence came from Kevin Roberts, the president of the far-right think tank Heritage Foundation. And he added: This time, the revolution will be “bloodless” – but only “if the left allows it.”

Trump victory in 2024 US election should lead to second revolution in the USA

But what exactly does that mean? Roberts left that open, but basically there is only one logical conclusion: Anyone who resists the revolution must expect a violent response. “We are in the process of taking back this country,” Roberts continued. “No one in the audience should despair.” He then spoke of the “radical left,” who are angry for one simple reason: “Because our side is winning.”

Roberts’ comments immediately caught the attention of an expert on fascist movements. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a history professor at New York University, described Roberts at the Online platform X as a “fascist” who celebrates the president’s newfound power to “kill people with impunity” while “feeling empowered by the verdict to threaten the American people.”

Trump does not rule out violence and bloodbath after the 2024 US election

The professor, whose specialty is Italian fascism, addedRoberts suggested by using the word “we” that Heritage was allied with armed units that could be activated if there was resistance to her coup. She called this a “classic intimidation tactic: submit or something will happen.”

There has often been talk of violence and bloodshed in the US election campaign. In this context, we should remember Donald Trump himself, who in March at a campaign event called for a “bloodbath” in the event of a defeat against Joe Biden at the US election 2024 And in April he did not rule out an outbreak of violence after the US election. When asked whether it would remain peaceful in the event of a defeat, Trump told the Time Magazine in an interview: “We will definitely win. And if we don’t win, that’s what matters. It always depends on the fairness of an election.”

Revolution after the 2024 US election to coincide with “Great Awakening”

Later in the show, Roberts said the “second revolution” in the United States would be complete by 2050. What’s more, Roberts said it would coincide with the “Great Awakening” that would lead America to God. Roberts insisted that “God’s law can have a tremendous impact on civil law.” And he offered a limited vision of American freedom: “Our definition of ‘freedom’ is not freedom to do whatever we want, but freedom to do what we ought to do.”

Roberts’ comments underscore the extent to which Heritage is intertwined with the nationalism of U.S. Christian churches, which have long been planning for the day after Trump returns to the White House. With the “Project 2025” they have already developed a blueprint to restructure the United States. It represents an agenda that has at its heart the creation of a Christian nation. This includes ending the separation of church and state, promoting a social culture dominated by Christians, and a return to traditional values. (cs)